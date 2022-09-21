Around the NFL

Mike Evans suspension upheld; Buccaneers WR will miss Week 3 vs. Packers

Published: Sep 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld and he will miss Sunday's game against the Packers, the league announced Wednesday.

Evans' appeal was heard on Tuesday by former NFL wide receiver James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA.

The nine-year veteran was suspended on Monday for his role in a fight during the Buccaneers' win over the Saints on Sunday. Evans remains eligible to return to Tampa Bay's active roster on Sept. 26.

It its ruling, the league stated that Evans' suspension without pay comes due to "violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules."

The fracas began with an altercation between Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and running back Leonard Fournette, and Saints defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Maye, with Fournette and Lattimore shoving each other. Evans ran into the fray and blindsided Lattimore with a heavy shove that escalated the fight.

Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game, which Tampa Bay won, 20-10. Evans previously was suspended in 2017 for one game following another incident with Lattimore.

Evans, 29, has eight receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown over two games this season.

