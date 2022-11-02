NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is returning to practice today, opening his window to return from injured reserve, coach Arthur Smith announced.
- CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) is not practicing today, per Smith
INJURIES
- S Jordan Poyer (elbow) is "day-to-day", according to general manager Brandon Beane
SIGNINGS
- RB Jordan Wilkins (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- G John Molchon (from practice squad)
- T Justin Skule (practice squad)
- LB J.J. Russell (from practice squad)
- OLB JoJo Ozougwu (practice squad)
INJURIES
- DE Chase Young (ACL) designated to return to practice