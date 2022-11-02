Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 2

Published: Nov 02, 2022 at 11:17 AM Updated: Nov 02, 2022 at 11:53 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 4-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is returning to practice today, opening his window to return from injured reserve, coach Arthur Smith announced.
  • CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) is not practicing today, per Smith
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 6-1-0

INJURIES

  • S Jordan Poyer (elbow) is "day-to-day", according to general manager Brandon Beane
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 3-4-1

SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 3-5-0

SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
2022 · 4-4-0

INJURIES

Related Content

news

Rams' Sean McVay wants to stop 'wasting plays' in run game: 'We've got to be able to execute better'

The Rams' running game has been putrid through seven games, ranking 31st in the NFL, and often stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Sean McVay noted that it's not just on the offensive line or running backs -- everyone involved in the operation needs to improve.

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, Titans RB Derrick Henry lead Players of the Week

Running backs Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey led the way in the latest NFL weekly honor roll.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas on not trading Elijah Moore at deadline: 'He has a bright future' in New York

The trade deadline passed, and disgruntled WR Elijah Moore remains a member of the Jets. GM Joe Douglas said Tuesday he received "some calls" on Moore before the deadline but never seriously considered trading the former second-round pick.

news

Giants' Schoen open to extending Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones: 'If I did, this would be the week'

Two key players to the Giants' surprising start, running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, are in the final years of their rookie contracts. General manager Joe Schoen said he's open to extending one or both of them.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: Bradley Chubb trade would have happened 'regardless' of Denver's record

Denver general manager George Paton traded star edge rusher Bradley Chubb on Tuesday for a package that included a first-round pick, and he claimed he would've made the deal even if the Broncos were 5-3 instead of 3-5.

news

NFL teams, players react to record day of trades on deadline day

Thirteen players were traded in 11 deals on deadline day, the most seen in at least the last 30 years, according to NFL Research.

news

Texans don't deal WR Brandin Cooks as trade deadline passes

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is staying put with the Houston Texans as the trade deadline has passed, though NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports there were trade talks involving him.

news

Bills trade for Colts RB Nyheim Hines ahead of Tuesday trade deadline

The Buffalo Bills' long search for a pass-catching running back culminated in a Tuesday trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Nyheim Hines.

news

Jaguars trade for suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

The Jags acquired suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. The Falcons will receive  second and fifth-round picks in the trade, conditional upon Ridley's reinstatement.

news

Niners trade RB Jeff Wilson to Dolphins for fifth-round pick

The San Francisco 49ers are trading running back Jeff Wilson to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

news

Broncos trading pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for 2023 first-round pick, RB Chase Edmonds

The Denver Broncos are completing a trade to send pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a package that will include a 2023 first-round draft choice, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

