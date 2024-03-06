 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 6

Published: Mar 06, 2024 at 11:56 AM Updated: Mar 06, 2024 at 12:54 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • OL ﻿David Edwards﻿ agreed to terms with Buffalo on a two-year extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

OTHER NEWS

  • DL ﻿﻿Jonathan Harris﻿﻿ won't be tendered as a restricted free agent, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Harris, 27, will be on the open market at the start of the new league year. He logged four tackles for loss and a sack in 17 games played last season.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

  • K ﻿﻿﻿Ka'imi Fairbairn﻿﻿﻿ is re-signing with Houston on a three-year, $15.9 million contract extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Fairbairn, 30, has spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Texans. He will now be the fourth highest-paid kicker in the league.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

COACHING HIRES

  • K.J. Wright said on his podcast that he is joining San Francisco as its assistant linebacker coach/defensive quality control coach. Wright, 34, spent 11 seasons in the NFL, including 10 with the rival Seahawks.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.