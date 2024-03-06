NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
SIGNINGS
- OL David Edwards agreed to terms with Buffalo on a two-year extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
OTHER NEWS
- DL Jonathan Harris won't be tendered as a restricted free agent, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Harris, 27, will be on the open market at the start of the new league year. He logged four tackles for loss and a sack in 17 games played last season.
SIGNINGS
- K Ka'imi Fairbairn is re-signing with Houston on a three-year, $15.9 million contract extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Fairbairn, 30, has spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Texans. He will now be the fourth highest-paid kicker in the league.
COACHING HIRES
- K.J. Wright said on his podcast that he is joining San Francisco as its assistant linebacker coach/defensive quality control coach. Wright, 34, spent 11 seasons in the NFL, including 10 with the rival Seahawks.