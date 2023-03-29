NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- DL Calais Campbell intends to sign with the Falcons on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- DT Johnathan Hankins re-signing on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
WORKOUTS
- WR D.J. Montgomery is expected to work out for the team on Friday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.
SIGNINGS
- WR Marvin Jones is signing with the Lions, he announced on Twitter. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported it is a one-year deal with a base value of $3 million. Jones previously played in Detroit from 2016-2020.
VISITS
- CB Cam Smith, a potential first-round pick out of South Carolina, visited the Chiefs Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- OL Alex Bars re-signing on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.