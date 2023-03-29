Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 29

Published: Mar 29, 2023 at 05:32 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

  • DL Calais Campbell intends to sign with the Falcons on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SIGNINGS

  • DT Johnathan Hankins re-signing on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.


WORKOUTS

  • WR D.J. Montgomery is expected to work out for the team on Friday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

  • WR Marvin Jones is signing with the Lions, he announced on Twitter. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported it is a one-year deal with a base value of $3 million. Jones previously played in Detroit from 2016-2020.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

VISITS

  • CB Cam Smith, a potential first-round pick out of South Carolina, visited the Chiefs Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

  • OL Alex Bars re-signing on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

