NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING HIRES
- Parks Frazier has been hired as Carolina's new pass game coordinator. Frazier was on Panthers head coach Frank Reich's staff in Indianapolis and was promoted to offensive play-caller during the latter half of the 2022 season.
COACHING HIRES
- Declan Doyle is leaving the Saints to join Sean Payton's staff in Denver as a tight ends coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Doyle spent the past four seasons in New Orleans as an offensive assistant.
COACHING HIRES
- Vic Fangio has been officially announced as the Dolphins defensive coordinator. Fangio quietly signed a contract with the Eagles to help prepare them for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Jan. 29 that Miami was hiring Fangio.
COACHING HIRES
- Joe Woods was officially hired as New Orleans' defensive coordinator. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Feb. 6 that the Saints were expected to hire the former Browns DC. New Orleans also announce the hires of Todd Grantham as defensive line coach, Marcus Robertson as secondary coach, Clancy Barone as tight ends coach and Kevin Carberry as assistant offensive line coach.
OC INTERVIEWS
- Eric Bieniemy, current Chiefs offensive coordinator, will interview for the Commanders OC job on Thursday and is considered a "top candidate" for the role, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.