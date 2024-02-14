NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING NEWS
- The Chiefs have signed defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to extension following their Super Bowl LVIII win.
- The Buccaneers officially hired Thomas McGaughey as their special teams coordinator. McGaughey previously held the same position with the New York Giants.
- The Commanders are hiring 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn to their offensive staff, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per source.