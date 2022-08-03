NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 3

Last Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Jeremy McNichols to add depth at running back. On Wednesday, they announced that McNichols was done for the season.
The Steelers placed McNichols on injured reserve and signed running back Master Teague to take his place. It's believed that McNichols suffered a shoulder injury. To open up a spot for McNichols on Tuesday, the team had cut RB Trey Edmunds.
Najee Harris remains the workhorse back in Pittsburgh, but his extensive workload as a rookie -- a league-high 381 regular-season touches, plus 14 more in the playoff loss -- was concerning.
The Steelers clearly want a more established backup for Harris, and despite his recent arrival, McNichols appeared very much in the running for that role prior to the injury. He rushed for 360 yards and totaled 295 yards receiving in two seasons with the Titans after being drafted in the fifth round by the Buccaneers in 2017 and also spending time on the rosters of the 49ers, Colts, Titans, Bears, Jaguars and Falcons.
Now Teague might get a shot at the top spot behind Harris. The undrafted back out of Ohio State ran for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 118 yards in three seasons with the Buckeyes, appearing twice in the college playoffs at OSU.
But Teague has competition. The other backs on the Steelers' roster include 2020 fourth-rounder Anthony McFarland, 2019 fourth-rounder Benny Snell and undrafted rookies Mataeo Durant and Jaylen Warren.
INJURIES
- RB Christian McCaffrey was given a veteran's rest day. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters the team likely will refrain from having McCaffrey practice in pads for three consecutive days.
- WR Amari Cooper (ankle) is back on the practice field after sitting out on Tuesday.
- WR Quintez Cephus will "be down for ... a short period of time" with a leg injury, coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. Cephus left Tuesday's practice early with the injury.
- WR Christian Watson (knee) remains sidelined and without a predetermined date for a return, but Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that he's not overly concerned with the affects of the rookie missing time. While Watson will need to "play catchup", Gutekunst says they won't rush their second-round pick back and cited that strategy as being a long-term play.
- DB Tristin McCollum activated off PUP list.
- Rookie WR Skyy Moore (hip) returned to practice Wednesday.
- TE Irv Smith Jr. (thumb) was injured on a routine block, coach Kevin O'Connell revealed to reporters on Wednesday. Smith underwent surgery this week because of the injury, but the team isn't ruling him out for the season opener just yet.
- RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) is considered day to day.
- K Greg Zuerlein has a toe issue, per head coach Robert Saleh, but should be ready for Saturday's scrimmage.
- LB Drew White tore his ACL during Tuesday's practice, coach Ron Rivera announced.
ROSTER MOVES
- LB Aaron Hansford passed his physical and was waived.
- Signed WR Maurice Alexander, who last played for the USFL's Philadelphia Stars.
- Waived/injured RB Greg Bell.
- Signed WR Chester Rogers.
- Signed LS Harrison Elliott.
- Waive/injured WR Davion Davis.
- Signed WR D.J. Montgomery.
COVID-19
- QB Kyler Murray could return to the practice field as a early as Friday, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday. Murray tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has been forced to isolate since.
