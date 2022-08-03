Cowboys sign ex-Vikings LB Anthony Barr to one-year contract worth up to $3 million

The Dallas Cowboys are adding an experienced veteran to their stout defense.

Anthony Barr has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Cowboys, the team announced.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later reported Barr's contract is worth up to $3 million.

Barr has spent the entirety of his career in Minnesota, where the Vikings made him the ninth-overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft and watched him become a Pro Bowl linebacker on an annual basis from 2015-2018. Barr nearly left the Vikings in 2019, agreeing to a lucrative deal to join the Jets before second thoughts drove him back to Minnesota.

Since his decision, Barr has played in just 27 of 49 possible games. He's declined from a problem-causing linebacker in Minnesota to a veteran who waited until early August to find an employer for the 2022 season.

That doesn't mean Barr doesn't still carry value. At his best, Barr was a perennial Pro Bowl linebacker who averaged nearly 70 tackles per season. He'll join a Dan Quinn-directed defense headlined by a linebacking duo of 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch, and will provide depth to the group, which is welcoming back 2021 rookie Jabril Cox to the second level of the unit.