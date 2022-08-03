Around the NFL

Cowboys sign ex-Vikings LB Anthony Barr to one-year contract worth up to $3 million

Published: Aug 03, 2022 at 04:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys are adding an experienced veteran to their stout defense.

Anthony Barr has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Cowboys, the team announced.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later reported Barr's contract is worth up to $3 million.

Barr has spent the entirety of his career in Minnesota, where the Vikings made him the ninth-overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft and watched him become a Pro Bowl linebacker on an annual basis from 2015-2018. Barr nearly left the Vikings in 2019, agreeing to a lucrative deal to join the Jets before second thoughts drove him back to Minnesota.

Since his decision, Barr has played in just 27 of 49 possible games. He's declined from a problem-causing linebacker in Minnesota to a veteran who waited until early August to find an employer for the 2022 season.

That doesn't mean Barr doesn't still carry value. At his best, Barr was a perennial Pro Bowl linebacker who averaged nearly 70 tackles per season. He'll join a Dan Quinn-directed defense headlined by a linebacking duo of 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch, and will provide depth to the group, which is welcoming back 2021 rookie Jabril Cox to the second level of the unit.

Barr will provide insurance and security for the Cowboys over the course of 2022. He'll also anticipate playing for a contending team that is looking to defend its NFC East crown and aiming for greater heights.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

NFL to appeal Browns QB Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

The NFL will appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy, the league announced Wednesday.

news

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested Wednesday morning for criminal speeding, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed to NFL.com. Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. local time on Arizona State Route 101 in north Phoenix and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think the team's all-in with me'

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked Wednesday about Miami's pursuit of Tom Brady as detailed in the findings of an investigation into the organization regarding integrity to the game violations.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 3

Last Tuesday, the Steelers signed Jeremy McNichols to add depth at running back. On Wednesday, the Steelers announced that McNichols was done for the season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game preview: What to watch for in Jaguars-Raiders

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down four things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders kick off the preseason in the Hall of Fame Game.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson says he removed social media apps from phone before training camp

Zach Wilson has developed a way of handling the scrutiny that comes with playing quarterback in the white-hot spotlight. It's not by muting his critics but rather by deleting his access to the social media apps on which they appear.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Packers' Jordan Love showing growth entering Year 3; Carson Wentz taking command of Washington's offense

Packers QB Jordan Love is showing tremendous growth as he enters Year 3, which could help decide the team's WR depth chart. How did Commanders QB Carson Wentz react in the team's first padded practice? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

QB Jacoby Brissett ready to be 'next man up' for Browns following Deshaun Watson suspension

Jacoby Brissett is in line to open the season as the Browns' starting quarterback following Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension.

news

Tyrann Mathieu reports for Saints training camp after extended absence for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu has arrived at New Orleans Saints training camp following an extended absence. Mathieu was allowed to miss the start of camp by the Saints for an undisclosed "personal family matter."

news

Geno Smith seeing more first-team reps than Drew Lock, but Seattle OC not sharing plan for QB battle

The Seahawks are keeping their plans at quarterback close to the vest. Asked Tuesday if there was a deadline to name a starting QB in the battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, OC Shane Waldron wouldn't let on.

news

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie taking advantage of more slot opportunities

While much of the offseason spotlight in Buffalo has been on the expected Year 3 leap from Gabriel Davis and the star-quality of Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie has generated buzz early in training camp.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW