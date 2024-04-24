 Skip to main content
News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 24

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 11:50 AM Updated: Apr 24, 2024 at 01:34 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

  • WR ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ was extended through the 2026 season, the team announced.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

  • WR ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ had his fifth-year rookie option exercised, the team announced.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES

  • LB ﻿Alex Highsmith﻿'s contract was restructured to create more than $7 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Free Agents

INJURIES

  • CB Xavien Howard (foot) was fully cleared for football activities earlier in April, his doctor informed teams in a letter, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Howard, who’s a free agent, battled a foot injury throughout last season.

