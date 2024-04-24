NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- WR Rashod Bateman was extended through the 2026 season, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- WR Ja'Marr Chase had his fifth-year rookie option exercised, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $120 million with $77 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES
- LB Alex Highsmith's contract was restructured to create more than $7 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- CB Xavien Howard (foot) was fully cleared for football activities earlier in April, his doctor informed teams in a letter, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Howard, who’s a free agent, battled a foot injury throughout last season.