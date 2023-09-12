News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 12

Published: Sep 12, 2023 at 10:38 AM Updated: Sep 11, 2023 at 04:17 PM
NFLShield
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 0-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB Joe Burrow's five-year, $275 million extension include $146.51 million fully guaranteed at signing and more than $100 million total earnings by March ($40 million roster bonus, $55 million option bonus and $4.535 million training camp roster bonus for 2023), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Burrow receives $219 million in total guarantees by March of 2027 and his three-year new money average is $61 million per year on the front-loaded deal, per Rapoport.
Denver Broncos
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • TE Greg Dulcich is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero adds that it's the same hamstring Dulcich injured last year, so the team will proceed with caution.
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 0-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • DL Chris Jones' new one-year deal is worth up to $25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Kansas City still has the option to place the franchise tag on Jones in 2024. 
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 0-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB Myles Gaskin signed to active roster from practice squad. 
  • WR Lucky Jackson (practice squad)
New York Jets
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • QB Aaron Rodgers' MRI on Tuesday revealed he suffered a torn Achilles vs. the Bills and he will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. 
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 0-1-0

San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 1-0-0

TRY OUTS

  • QB Ian Book is working out for San Francisco, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per source.
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 0-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • OL Jason Peters is signing with the Seahawks, his agent announced Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports Peters will be signed to the practice squad for now.

