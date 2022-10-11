NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (high ankle sprain) received second opinions on his injury that confirmed there’s no major damage and no surgery needed, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Mayfield is not going on IR as of now, leaving open the possibility he could be back within four games, Pelissero added. Panthers interim head coach told reporters Tuesday that P.J. Walker is "up and ready" to play in Week 6 if needed.
- QB Sam Darnold is "still progressing" from his ankle injury, Wilks added.
SIGNINGS
- NT Tyeler Davison (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The team later announced the signing.
INJURIES
- TE Dalton Schultz reaggravated his sprained PCL in this past Sunday's win over the Rams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. There was no new injury or damage to the knee, however, Pelissero added. Schultz should be good to go for Week 6's game against the Eagles provided he makes it through the week OK.
INJURIES
- QB Russell Wilson (right shoulder) should be "ready to play" versus the Chargers in Week 6, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
INJURIES
- RB Damien Harris is likely to miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Lions, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Harris is still getting tests, but the expectation us he'll be out for a bit, Pelissero added.
INJURIES
- TE Pat Freiermuth is in concussion protocol, per head coach Mike Tomlin.
- CB Levi Wallace is in concussion protocol, per Tomlin.
- CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring) is out "for now," per Tomlin.
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick is dealing with a knee injury, per Tomlin.
- DT Larry Ogunjobi is dealing with a back injury, per Tomlin.
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon is dealing with a hamstring injury, per Tomlin.
INJURIES
- QB Carson Wentz (shoulder) was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough practice.