NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 29

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- TE Quintin Morris (illness) will not practice, per head coach Sean McDermott.
- OT Dion Dawkins (ankle) will not practice.
- LB Von Miller (knee) will not practice.
- CB Tre'Davious White (ACL) is expected to get more snaps in Thursday's game versus New England, per McDermott.
INJURIES
- S Eddie Jackson suffered what appears to be a Lisfranc injury in Sunday's loss to the Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. Jackson is still receiving opinions on his foot, but is considered out indefinitely.
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs is not expected to practice much, if at all, this week because of a calf strain NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Jacobs injured the calf in practice this past Friday and then tweaked the calf again during Sunday's win over the Seahawks, Pelissero added.
INJURIES
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.