NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 28

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury on Sunday that requires further evaluation and puts his status in doubt moving forward, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- QB Kenny Pickett has an ankle injury that could limit him at practice, per head coach Mike Tomlin.
- DT Montravius Adams (ankle) is expected to practice on Wednesday, per Tomlin.
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is expected to practice on Wednesday, per Tomlin.