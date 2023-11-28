News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 28

Published: Nov 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 6-5-0

INJURIES

  • RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury on Sunday that requires further evaluation and puts his status in doubt moving forward, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 7-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿Kenny Pickett﻿ has an ankle injury that could limit him at practice, per head coach Mike Tomlin.
  • DT ﻿Montravius Adams﻿ (ankle) is expected to practice on Wednesday, per Tomlin.
  • S ﻿Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿ (hamstring) is expected to practice on Wednesday, per Tomlin.

