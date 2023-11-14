NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
FIRINGS
- OC Ken Dorsey has been relieved of his duties amid a 5-5 start to the season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Assistant Joe Brady will take over the coordinator role, Garafolo added.
INJURIES
- LB Leighton Vander Esch will miss the rest of the 2023 season due to a neck injury, owner Jerry Jones announced during a radio interview.
SUSPENSIONS
- LB Denzel Perryman was suspended for three games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect health and safety of players. Perryman had his sixth use of helmet foul on Sunday against the Bengals.
SIGNINGS
- LB Anthony Barr (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- OL Austin Deculus
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Tanzel Smart
INJURIES
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is eligible to be activated off injured reserve and head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters the team feels good about his potential return.
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (thumb) is expected to play in this Sunday's game against the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.