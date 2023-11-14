News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 14

Published: Nov 14, 2023 at 11:43 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
2023 · 5-5-0

FIRINGS

  • OC Ken Dorsey has been relieved of his duties amid a 5-5 start to the season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Assistant Joe Brady will take over the coordinator role, Garafolo added.
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • LB ﻿﻿Leighton Vander Esch﻿﻿ will miss the rest of the 2023 season due to a neck injury, owner Jerry Jones announced during a radio interview.
Houston Texans
2023 · 5-4-0

SUSPENSIONS

  • LB Denzel Perryman was suspended for three games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect health and safety of players. Perryman had his sixth use of helmet foul on Sunday against the Bengals.
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 6-4-0

SIGNINGS

New York Jets
2023 · 4-5-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • TE ﻿Pat Freiermuth﻿ (hamstring) is eligible to be activated off injured reserve and head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters the team feels good about his potential return.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 4-5-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿Baker Mayfield﻿﻿ (thumb) is expected to play in this Sunday's game against the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

