NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 24

Jan 24, 2023
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Dan Quinn, Cowboys' defensive coordinator, is getting his second interview for the Cardinals' head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Kellen Moore, Cowboys' offensive coordinator, completed an interview for the Panthers' head coaching job on Tuesday.


SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 3-13-1

HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator, is scheduled for a second interview on Wednesday for the head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
  • Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, is being brought in for a second interview on Wednesday for the head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 10-7-0

OFFENSIVE COORDINATORS INTERVIEWS

  • Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach, is scheduled to interview for the Chargers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 5-12-0

REQUESTED INTERVIEWS

  • Austin King, Bears' assistant OL coach, is being requested to interview for the Rams' OL job, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 13-4-0

OTHER NEWS

  • RB Dalvin Cook has now been selected for his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance after Cowboys RB Tony Pollard suffered a broken leg during Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the 49ers.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 8-9-0

HIRINGS

  • The Patriots are expected to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien as New England's next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 8-8-1

OFFENSIVE COORDINATORS INTERVIEWS

  • Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach, is scheduled to interview for the Chargers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

