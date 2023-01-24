NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Dan Quinn, Cowboys' defensive coordinator, is getting his second interview for the Cardinals' head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Kellen Moore, Cowboys' offensive coordinator, completed an interview for the Panthers' head coaching job on Tuesday.
SIGNINGS
- QB Jason Eason (reserve/futures)
HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator, is scheduled for a second interview on Wednesday for the head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, is being brought in for a second interview on Wednesday for the head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATORS INTERVIEWS
- Thomas Brown, Rams assistant head coach, is scheduled to interview for the Chargers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
REQUESTED INTERVIEWS
- Austin King, Bears' assistant OL coach, is being requested to interview for the Rams' OL job, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Dalvin Cook has now been selected for his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance after Cowboys RB Tony Pollard suffered a broken leg during Sunday's Divisional Round matchup versus the 49ers.
HIRINGS
- The Patriots are expected to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien as New England's next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATORS INTERVIEWS
