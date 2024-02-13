NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- LB Mathieu Betts, who most recently played with the BC Lions in the CFL and recorded 18 sacks in 18 games played last year, signed with Detroit, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- TE Josh Pederson was one of 14 players signed to reserve/future contracts.
SIGNINGS
- DT Isaiah Buggs signed to reserve/future contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported
INJURIES
- DL Arik Armstead played through a right meniscus injury during the postseason that he said will require offseason surgery, he told reporters. His hope is to return healthy sometime around training camp.
- DL Javon Hargrave finished the season playing with a torn thumb ligament, general manager John Lynch said Tuesday.