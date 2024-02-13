 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 13

Published: Feb 13, 2024 at 02:09 PM Updated: Feb 13, 2024 at 04:16 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Detroit Lions
2023 · 12-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • LB Mathieu Betts, who most recently played with the BC Lions in the CFL and recorded 18 sacks in 18 games played last year, signed with Detroit, the team announced.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 9-8-0

SIGNINGS

Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 11-6-0

SIGNINGS

  • DT Isaiah Buggs signed to reserve/future contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-5-0

INJURIES

  • DL ﻿﻿﻿Arik Armstead﻿﻿﻿ played through a right meniscus injury during the postseason that he said will require offseason surgery, he told reporters. His hope is to return healthy sometime around training camp. 
  • DL ﻿Javon Hargrave﻿ finished the season playing with a torn thumb ligament, general manager John Lynch said Tuesday.

