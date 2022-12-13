NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR Cole Beasley (practice squad)
- DT Brandin Bryant
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Marquez Stevenson (from practice squad)
- DT C.J. Brewer
INJURIES
- LT Tyron Smith (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against Jacksonville, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday.
- DT Johnathan Hankins (pec strain) is not expected to play for the remainder of the regular season, Jones said. Hankins should return for the playoffs.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Jerry Jeudy will not be suspended for his conduct during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but he’s facing fines for multiple violations, including removing his helmet on the field and making contact with an official, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
INJURIES
- RB Dameon Pierce suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Dallas, and his status for this week's game against the Chiefs is TBD, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- WR Robert Foster (practice squad)
- TE Nikola Kalinic
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Keke Coutee
OTHER NEWS
- The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the sequence of events of WR DeVante Parker's concussion during Monday night's game and his removal from the game, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- S Anthony Harris (practice squad)
- P Brett Kern (practice squad)
INJURIES
- P Arryn Siposs was placed on injured reserve
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Auden Tate (practice squad)
- S Marquise Blair (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett remains in concussion protocol, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. Pickett left Sunday's loss to Baltimore in the first quarter. After initially being cleared, the starting QB was eventually ruled out and replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. "Even though we clear someone to continue, oftentimes they're continually evaluated throughout the process of a game, and that's what transpired," Tomlin said Tuesday. "When he came off the field the next series, they continued that evaluation, and it was determined that he could not continue."
- DL Chris Wormley will undergo knee surgery, Tomlin said.
SIGNINGS
- QB Kevin Hogan (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport