NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 13

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 10-3-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 10-3-0

INJURIES

  • LT Tyron Smith (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against Jacksonville, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday.
  • DT Johnathan Hankins (pec strain) is not expected to play for the remainder of the regular season, Jones said. Hankins should return for the playoffs.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 3-10-0

OTHER NEWS

  • WR Jerry Jeudy will not be suspended for his conduct during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but he’s facing fines for multiple violations, including removing his helmet on the field and making contact with an official, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 1-11-1

INJURIES

  • RB Dameon Pierce suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Dallas, and his status for this week's game against the Chiefs is TBD, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-8-1

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 7-6-0

OTHER NEWS

  • The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the sequence of events of WR DeVante Parker's concussion during Monday night's game and his removal from the game, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 12-1-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Kenny Pickett remains in concussion protocol, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. Pickett left Sunday's loss to Baltimore in the first quarter. After initially being cleared, the starting QB was eventually ruled out and replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. "Even though we clear someone to continue, oftentimes they're continually evaluated throughout the process of a game, and that's what transpired," Tomlin said Tuesday. "When he came off the field the next series, they continued that evaluation, and it was determined that he could not continue."
  • DL Chris Wormley will undergo knee surgery, Tomlin said.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-6-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB Kevin Hogan (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport

