NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 30

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- QB Trace McSorley: The former sixth-round pick is likely to end up on the practice squad should he clear waivers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- TE MyCole Pruitt, per Rapoport.
- S Henry Black, per Rapoport.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- S Tony Jefferson: The nine-year veteran is being released, per Rapoport.
VISITS
- RB Kenyan Drake is visiting Tuesday and is expected to be signed following Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline, per Rapoport. Drake was released by the Raiders on Aug. 22.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- RB Duke Johnson: Rapoport reported that Johnson is a candidate to come back to the practice squad if another team does not sign him.
- TE O.J. Howard: The former first-round pick who signed a free-agent deal with Buffalo in 2021 is being released, per Rapoport.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- WR Keith Kirkwood, per Rapoport.
- OG Deonte Brown: The former sixth-round pick is being released, per Rapoport.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- QB Nathan Peterman, per Rapoport.
- OL Michael Schofield: The veteran is being waived, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
- DE Mario Edwards: The seven-year veteran is being released, per Pelissero.
- CB Greg Stroman, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- QB Jake Browning: The 26-year-old is a practice squad candidate should he clear waivers, per Pelissero.
- TE Nick Eubanks, per Pelissero.
- P Drue Chrisman, per Rapoport.
- LS Cal Adotimis, per Pelissero.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- QB Josh Rosen
- WR Easop Winston
- LB Dakota Allen
- CB Herb Miller
INJURIES
- WR Michael Gallup (knee) would be playing in Week 1 if it were the Super Bowl, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, via ESPN's Todd Archer. Currently on the physically unable to perform list, Gallup is still rehabbing from a torn ACL he sustained late in the 2021 season. Jones said the team is being "conservative" with Gallup entering 2022.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- QB Will Grier, per Rapoport.
- QB Cooper Rush: The team plans on bringing back Rush as their backup after cutting him, per Rapoport.
- C Alec Lindstrom, per Pelissero.
- TE Sean McKeon, per Pelissero.
- DL Josiah Bronson, per Pelissero.
TRADES
- LB Malik Reed is being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, per Pelissero. The Broncos are also sending a 2023 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh in the trade.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- OL Quinn Bailey, per Pelissero.
- DT McTelvin Agim: The former third-round pick is being waived, per Pelissero.
- DL Jonathan Harris, per Pelissero.
INJURIES
- CB Jerry Jacobs (ACL) will start the season on the physically unable to perform list, per Rapoport.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- DL Bruce Hector, per Pelissero.
- CB AJ Parker, per Pelissero.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- RB Tyler Goodson, per Rapoport.
- WR Juwann Winfree, per Pelissero.
- DT Jack Heflin, per Rapoport.
- CB Kiondre Thomas: The Packers intend to bring Thomas back on the practice squad should he clear waivers, per Pelissero.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- QB Jeff Driskel: The four-year veteran is being released, per Pelissero. The Texans would like Driskel on their practice squad, Pelissero adds.
TRADES
- LB Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick have been acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, the team announced.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- RB Phillip Lindsay, per Rapoport.
- OT Ryan Van Demark: The undrafted free agent is being waived, per Pelissero.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- WR Josh Gordon: The nine-season veteran is being released after spending the 2021 season in Kansas City, per Pelissero.
- DT Danny Shelton, per Rapoport.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- OL Bam Olaseni, per Pelissero.
- S Matthias Farley, per Pelissero.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- WR Michael Bandy, per Pelissero.
- DT Christian Covington: The seven-year veteran is being released, per Pelissero.
NOTABLE ROSTER MOVES
- LB Chris Garrett: The former seventh-round pick is being waived, per Pelissero.
INJURIES
- CB Byron Jones has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and will be out for at least the first four games of the season, the team announced.
- LB Brennan Scarlett has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- QB Sean Mannion: The veteran could return to the practice squad, per Rapoport.
- QB Kellen Mond: The former third-round pick is being waived, per Pelissero.
- OL Wyatt Davis: The 2021 third-round pick is getting cut, per Pelissero.
- LB Janarius Robinson: The former fourth-round pick is being waived, per Rapoport.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- RB Kevin Harris: The sixth-round rookie is being waived, per Pelissero.
- TE Devin Asiasi: The former third-round pick is being released, per Giardi.
- OL Arlington Hambright, per Rapoport.
- CB Terrance Mitchell, per Giardi.
TRADES
- DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, per Rapoport. Pelissero reports that the Saints will receive a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick (the lower of the Eagles' two) in exchange for Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- QB Davis Webb, per Rapoport. Coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that the Giants would like Webb on their practice squad.
- LB Quincy Roche, per Rapoport.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- DB Will Parks, per Pelissero.
TRADES
- DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is being acquired from the New Orleans Saints, Rapoport reports. The Eagles are sending a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick (the lower of their two) in exchange for Gardner-Johnson and the Saints' 2025 seventh-round pick. Pelissero adds that Gardner-Johnson is expected to be a full-time safety in Philadelphia.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- QB Reid Sinnett: The 25-year-old is a practice squad candidate should he clear waivers, per Pelissero.
- WR Devon Allen: The Olympic hurdler could be a practice squad addition should he clear waivers, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
- DT Marvin Wilson, per Pelissero.
- CB Mario Goodrich, per Rapoport.
TRADES
- LB Malik Reed is being acquired from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, per Pelissero. The Steelers are also getting the Broncos' 2023 seventh-round pick in the trade.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- WR Willie Snead: The veteran is being waived but the team wants to bring him back on the practice squad, per Pelissero.
- WR Marcus Johnson, per Pelissero.
TRADES
- LB Grant Stuard has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced. The Bucs also sent a 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for the Colts' 2023 sixth-round pick.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
- WR Tyler Johnson, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.
- DB Logan Ryan: The veteran is expected to be back with the Bucs following his release, per Rapoport.
NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS
