Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 30

Published: Aug 30, 2022 at 07:38 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. With the 53-man roster deadline set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30, stay updated on all player moves in the NFL roster cuts tracker.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

  • QB Trace McSorley: The former sixth-round pick is likely to end up on the practice squad should he clear waivers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

  • S Tony Jefferson: The nine-year veteran is being released, per Rapoport. 


VISITS

  • RB Kenyan Drake is visiting Tuesday and is expected to be signed following Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline, per Rapoport. Drake was released by the Raiders on Aug. 22.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

  • RB Duke Johnson: Rapoport reported that Johnson is a candidate to come back to the practice squad if another team does not sign him.
  • TE O.J. Howard: The former first-round pick who signed a free-agent deal with Buffalo in 2021 is being released, per Rapoport.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

INJURIES

  • WR Michael Gallup (knee) would be playing in Week 1 if it were the Super Bowl, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, via ESPN's Todd Archer. Currently on the physically unable to perform list, Gallup is still rehabbing from a torn ACL he sustained late in the 2021 season. Jones said the team is being "conservative" with Gallup entering 2022.


NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

TRADES

  • LB Malik Reed is being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, per Pelissero. The Broncos are also sending a 2023 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh in the trade.


NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

INJURIES

  • CB Jerry Jacobs (ACL) will start the season on the physically unable to perform list, per Rapoport. 


NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

  • QB Jeff Driskel: The four-year veteran is being released, per Pelissero. The Texans would like Driskel on their practice squad, Pelissero adds. 
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

TRADES

  • LB Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick have been acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, the team announced.


NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Josh Gordon: The nine-season veteran is being released after spending the 2021 season in Kansas City, per Pelissero.
  • DT Danny Shelton, per Rapoport. 
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

NOTABLE ROSTER MOVES

  • LB Chris Garrett: The former seventh-round pick is being waived, per Pelissero.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • CB Byron Jones has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and will be out for at least the first four games of the season, the team announced.
  • LB Brennan Scarlett has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced.


NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

  • QB Sean Mannion: The veteran could return to the practice squad, per Rapoport.
  • QB Kellen Mond: The former third-round pick is being waived, per Pelissero.
  • OL Wyatt Davis: The 2021 third-round pick is getting cut, per Pelissero. 
  • LB Janarius Robinson: The former fourth-round pick is being waived, per Rapoport. 
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

TRADES

  • DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, per Rapoport. Pelissero reports that the Saints will receive a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick (the lower of the Eagles' two) in exchange for Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
New York Giants
New York Giants

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

  • QB Davis Webb, per Rapoport. Coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that the Giants would like Webb on their practice squad.
  • LB Quincy Roche, per Rapoport. 
New York Jets
New York Jets

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

TRADES

  • DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is being acquired from the New Orleans Saints, Rapoport reports. The Eagles are sending a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick (the lower of their two) in exchange for Gardner-Johnson and the Saints' 2025 seventh-round pick. Pelissero adds that Gardner-Johnson is expected to be a full-time safety in Philadelphia.


NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

  • QB Reid Sinnett: The 25-year-old is a practice squad candidate should he clear waivers, per Pelissero. 
  • WR Devon Allen: The Olympic hurdler could be a practice squad addition should he clear waivers, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. 
  • DT Marvin Wilson, per Pelissero. 
  • CB Mario Goodrich, per Rapoport. 
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

TRADES

  • LB Malik Reed is being acquired from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, per Pelissero. The Steelers are also getting the Broncos' 2023 seventh-round pick in the trade.


NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Willie Snead: The veteran is being waived but the team wants to bring him back on the practice squad, per Pelissero.
  • WR Marcus Johnson, per Pelissero.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TRADES

  • LB Grant Stuard has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced. The Bucs also sent a 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for the Colts' 2023 sixth-round pick.


NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Tyler Johnson, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.
  • DB Logan Ryan: The veteran is expected to be back with the Bucs following his release, per Rapoport. 
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

NOTABLE ROSTER CUTS

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Dolphins place CB Byron Jones on reserve/PUP list to start season

The Dolphins placed cornerback Byron Jones on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The move from the preseason PUP list to reserve/PUP means Jones will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

news

Saints trading safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles in surprising move

The Saints are trading defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Vikings waiving QB Kellen Mond after one season in Minnesota

The Vikings are waiving the 2021 third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Bills release tight end O.J. Howard after five months with team

O.J. Howard won't be part of the Buffalo Bills' explosive offense in 2022. The former Buccaneers first-round pick signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract in Buffalo this offseason.

news

Chiefs releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of roster deadline

Josh Gordon is the odd man out in Kansas City. With the Chiefs adding newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore, Gordon had an uphill battle to make the roster from the onset of camp.

news

NFL's 53-man cutdown deadline looms for players on the bubble

The saddest day in the NFL calendar has arrived. Tuesday marks the deadline for all NFL teams to reduce rosters from 80 to 53 by 4 p.m. ET. Some 800 men will be fired today as teams trim their rosters.

news

Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars in trade

Laviska Shenault Jr. is receiving a change of scenery in his third NFL season. The Jaguars traded Shenault to the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

news

Lions releasing LB Jarrad Davis, 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is being released by the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. This move ends the former first-round pick's second stint in Detroit. Joining Davis in being cut by the Lions Monday was 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton, who had been signed by Detroit as a UDFA.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers finalizing restructured contract to keep QB in San Francisco

In a surprising twist, Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is not over. Garoppolo will remain with the 49ers as an experienced backup to Trey Lance, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

news

Dolphins release veteran RB Sony Michel

Sony Michel, a former Patriots first-rounder who signed with the Dolphins in May as a free agent, was cut on Monday, the team announced.

news

Steelers RB Najee Harris sustained Lisfranc injury in camp, but remains on track to start Week 1

After making his 2022 preseason debut this weekend, RB Najee Harris said that he'd been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot that he reportedly suffered on Day 1 of training camp. Nevertheless, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Harris remains on track to start Week 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE