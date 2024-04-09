 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 9

Published: Apr 09, 2024 at 11:18 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

VISITS

  • UCLA pass-rushing prospect Laiatu Latu is going on a pre-draft visit Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.﻿﻿
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

VISITS

  • Texas TE prospect Ja'Tavion Sanders is having a pre-draft visit with Carolina over the next couple days, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

VISITS

  • UCLA pass-rushing prospect Laiatu Latu had a pre-draft visit Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

VISITS

  • Texas TE prospect Ja'Tavion Sanders is having a pre-draft visit with Cleveland over the next couple days, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

VISITS

  • UCLA pass-rushing prospect Laiatu Latu had a pre-draft visit Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.﻿﻿
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

VISITS

  • Washington OT prospect Troy Fautanu is having a pre-draft visit Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

VISITS

  • UCLA pass-rushing prospect Laiatu Latu is going on a top 30 visit Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

VISITS

  • Penn State pass-rushing prospect Chop Robinson is having a pre-draft visit Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • UCLA pass-rushing prospect Grayson Murphy is having a pre-draft visit Tuesday, Pelissero reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

VISITS

  • Western Kentucky WR prospect Malachi Corley is having a pre-draft visit Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
NFL-Shield-Logo-141003-SL.jpg

RETIREMENTS

  • CB ﻿﻿Logan Ryan﻿﻿ announced his retirement Tuesday after 11 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Titans, Giants, Buccaneers and 49ers.

