NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 9

- UCLA pass-rushing prospect Laiatu Latu is going on a pre-draft visit Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Texas TE prospect Ja'Tavion Sanders is having a pre-draft visit with Carolina over the next couple days, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- UCLA pass-rushing prospect Laiatu Latu had a pre-draft visit Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Texas TE prospect Ja'Tavion Sanders is having a pre-draft visit with Cleveland over the next couple days, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- Washington OT prospect Troy Fautanu is having a pre-draft visit Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- UCLA pass-rushing prospect Laiatu Latu is going on a top 30 visit Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Penn State pass-rushing prospect Chop Robinson is having a pre-draft visit Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- UCLA pass-rushing prospect Grayson Murphy is having a pre-draft visit Tuesday, Pelissero reported.
- Western Kentucky WR prospect Malachi Corley is having a pre-draft visit Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
RETIREMENTS
- CB Logan Ryan announced his retirement Tuesday after 11 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Titans, Giants, Buccaneers and 49ers.