 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Cornerback Logan Ryan retires from NFL after 11 seasons

Published: Apr 09, 2024 at 09:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Two-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan is calling it a career after 11 seasons.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement Tuesday on social media.

The Rutgers product was selected in the third round of the 2013 draft by the New England Patriots. Ryan helped lead Bill Belichick's defense to two Lombardi Trophies in four years in Foxborough, compiling 13 interceptions and 41 passes defended over the run.

In 2017, he inked a big-money deal with the Tennessee Titans. His most memorable play in Tennessee came in the 2019 Wild Card Round when he picked off former teammate Tom Brady to clinch the Titans' playoff win. It wound up being the final pass Brady threw in his legendary Patriots career.

Ryan then bounced around, playing two seasons with the New York Giants, spent 2022 in Tampa with Brady and joined the San Francisco 49ers late last season after the club dealt with injury. He played eight games for the Niners, including playoffs. The veteran played 62 snaps (78%) in San Francisco's Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, making seven tackles and forcing a fumble.

Ryan ends his career with 19 interceptions, 98 passes defended, 15 forced fumbles, 13 sacks and 755 total tackles.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb brushes off holdout rumors: 'I'll be in Dallas'

With rumors swirling about his potential holdout, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said he's been going through a typical offseason and plans to remain in Dallas in 2024. 
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead not fretting offseason moves within AFC East: 'We have enough to beat anybody'

After an offseason full of change in the AFC East, Dolphins LT Terron Armstead joined NFL Network's "Total Access" on Monday to discuss how Miami is focusing on itself rather than what division foes gained or lost this since February.
news

Derrick Henry clarifies 'Baltimore was always my No. 1 option'

Running back Derrick Henry wants to make it clear that even if the Dallas Cowboys had called, he would have chosen the Baltimore Ravens during the free agency process. "For the record, Baltimore was always my No. 1 option," Henry said.
news

Reunion with OC Greg Roman key in RB Gus Edwards joining Chargers: 'I love this scheme' 

Running back Gus Edwards was drawn to L.A. by the similar look and feel experienced by him during his six years with Baltimore.
news

New 49ers QB 'Passtronaut' Joshua Dobbs returns to Cleveland to take in solar eclipse

With eyes across the nation taking in Monday's solar eclipse, the Passtronaut made his return to Cleveland to take in the historic viewing party. Joshua Dobbs found himself equally excited for the prospects of his new team, the San Francisco 49ers, and the opportunity to catch a glimpse of history from the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.
news

Ex-Texans, Titans DT Teair Tart signs with Dolphins

A revamped Miami Dolphins defense is getting some help up front. The Fins announced on Monday they have signed defensive tackle Teair Tart. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson 'on a mission' in comeback from shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson continues to progress in his return from a shoulder injury that cut short his rookie season in 2023.
news

Top DT prospect T'Vondre Sweat arrested for DWI in Texas

Former University of Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, one of the top DT prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, was arrested on Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, per the Travis County (Texas) Sherriff's office.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers, Patriots, Seahawks, Titans open voluntary offseason program

The Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans all open Phase One of their offseason program on Monday.