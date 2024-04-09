Cornerback Logan Ryan retires from NFL after 11 seasons

The Rutgers product was selected in the third round of the 2013 draft by the New England Patriots. Ryan helped lead Bill Belichick's defense to two Lombardi Trophies in four years in Foxborough, compiling 13 interceptions and 41 passes defended over the run.

In 2017, he inked a big-money deal with the Tennessee Titans. His most memorable play in Tennessee came in the 2019 Wild Card Round when he picked off former teammate Tom Brady to clinch the Titans' playoff win. It wound up being the final pass Brady threw in his legendary Patriots career.

Ryan then bounced around, playing two seasons with the New York Giants, spent 2022 in Tampa with Brady and joined the San Francisco 49ers late last season after the club dealt with injury. He played eight games for the Niners, including playoffs. The veteran played 62 snaps (78%) in San Francisco's Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, making seven tackles and forcing a fumble.