NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 23

SIGNINGS
- QB Jake Browning, who was an exclusive rights FA, signed a two-year contract through the 2025 season.
OTHER NEWS
- The NFL reinstated CB Isaiah Rodgers, who was suspended for the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Rodgers is eligible to participate in the Eagles' offseason program effective immediately.