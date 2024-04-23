 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 23

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 01:49 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

OTHER NEWS

  • The NFL reinstated CB Isaiah Rodgers, who was suspended for the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Rodgers is eligible to participate in the Eagles' offseason program effective immediately.

