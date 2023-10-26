NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Kyler Murray (knee) was taken off the team's injury report Thursday.
- WR Zach Pascal (neck) limited
- CB Antonio Hamilton (groin) limited
SIGNINGS
- CB Bobby Price signed to active roster from practice squad
- CB Quavian White (practice squad)
INJURIES
- LB Tae Davis (concussion) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
INJURIES
- RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) was limited in practice on Thursday.
- WR Odell Beckham (shoulder) was added to the injury reported and limited.
- LB Roquan Smith (shoulder) was upgraded from DNP to full participant.
- CB Kevon Seymour (ankle) full
- S Marcus Williams (hamstring) DNP
INJURIES
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist) placed on injured reserve
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Andy Isabella
- CB Josh Norman
INJURIES
- RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) DNP
- OT Taylor Moton (knee) DNP
- LB Brian Burns (elbow) was added to the injury report and limited at practice.
- LB Frankie Luvu (hip) limited
- S Vonn Bell (quadriceps) DNP
- S Xavier Woods (hamstring) limited
INJURIES
- QB Justin Fields (right thumb) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
- RB Roschon Johnson (concussion) full
- OL Nate Davis (ankle) DNP
- OL Dan Feeney (knee) limited
- OL Braxton Jones (neck) limited
- OL Darnell Wright (shoulder) limited
- S Eddie Jackson (foot) limited
- DB Terell Smith (illness) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Chase Brown (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice.
- OT Orlando Brown (groin) limited
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson did not practice Thursday
- RB Jerome Ford (ankle) DNP
- RB Kareem Hunt (thigh) limited
- WR Amari Cooper (rest/ankle) full
- TE David Njoku (knee) limited
INJURIES
- OT Tyron Smith (neck) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
INJURIES
- WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
- S Justin Simmons (hip) full
INJURIES
- RB David Montgomery (ribs) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
- OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) limited
- C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf) DNP
- DL Benito Jones (ankle) DNP
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) DNP
- CB Jerry Jacobs (knee) full
INJURIES
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant Thursday.
- WR Christian Watson (knee)
- TE Luke Musgrave (ankle) DNP
- OL Elgton Jenkins (knee) limited
- LB Preston Smith (illness) DNP
- CB Jaire Alexander (back) DNP
INJURIES
- WR Tank Dell (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice
- WR Robert Woods (foot) DNP
- OT Tytus Howard (knee/hand) limited
- OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) limited
- DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) limited
- DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf) limited
INJURIES
- RB Zack Moss (elbow/heel) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist) DNP
- CB Julius Brents (quad) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice.
- WR Zay Jones (knee) DNP
- OL Walker Little (knee) limited
- OL Brandon Scherff (ankle) limited
- CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) limited
- S Andre Cisco (hamstring) limited
INJURIES
- RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice
- WR Justin Watson (elbow) full
- K Harrison Butker (illness) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) returned to practice on Thursday and was a limited participant. Garoppolo did not practice at all last week and missed Las Vegas' Week 7 game. Head coach Josh McDaniels said the team is "hopeful" that Garoppolo will play Monday night against Detroit.
- WR Davante Adams (shoulder) full
- DE Maxx Crosby (knee) limited
- LB Curtis Bolton (knee) limited
- CB Marcus Peters (back) DNP
- K Daniel Carlson (groin) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Justin Herbert (left finger) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) full
- WR Joshua Palmer (knee) DNP
- WR Mike Williams underwent successful knee surgery on Wednesday on his torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. He is expected to be ready for training camp next season.
- TE Gerald Everett (hip) limited
- OT Rashawn Slater (shoulder) full
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) full
INJURIES
- WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) was limited in practice Thursday.
- TE Hunter Long full
- OL Rob Havenstein was added to the injury report with a calf injury and was a limited participant.
- LB Ernest Jones (knee) limited
- LB Byron Young (knee) full
- S Russ Yeast (hip) full
INJURIES
- RB Raheem Mostert was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- WR Tyreek Hill, who missed Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, was a limited participant Thursday and told reporters he will play Sunday against the Patriots, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
- WR Jaylen Waddle (back) limited
- OL Connor Williams (groin) limited
- CB Xavien Howard (groin) limited
- CB Nik Needham (Achilles) limited
- CB Kader Kohou (neck) limited
- CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) was limited for a fifth straight practice
- S Jevon Holland (concussion) limited
INJURIES
- TE T.J. Hockenson (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- OL Ezra Cleveland (foot) limited
INJURIES
- TE Hunter Henry (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice.
- OT Trent Brown (ankle/knee) limited
- OL Cole Strange (knee) limited
- DL Keion White (concussion) limited
- DL Christian Barmore (knee) limited
- DL Davon Godchaux (ankle) limited
- DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder) limited
- LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe) limited
- CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) limited
SIGNINGS
- WR Jalen Reagor is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Taysom Hill (chest) was limited in Thursday's practice.
- RB Alvin Kamara (illness) full
- TE Jimmy Graham (illness) limited
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf) limited
- OT Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) full
- LB Demario Davis (knee) limited
- S Tyrann Mathieu (foot) limited
- S Marcus Maye (shoulder) limited
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones was a limited participant in Thursday's practice for a second consecutive day.
- RB Saquon Barkley (elbow) limited
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) limited
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) limited
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) limited
- OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) limited
- CB Adoree' Jackson (neck) limited
- K Graham Gano (left knee) full
INJURIES
- WR Randall Cobb (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- OL Mekhi Becton (knee) full
- OL Joe Tippmann (quad) DNP
- DL Jermaine Johnson II (foot) full
- DB Brandin Echols (hamstring) full
- CB Michael Carter II (hamstring) limited
- CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) full
- CB D.J. Reed (concussion) full
INJURIES
- DT Jordan Davis (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice.
- DT Milton Williams (heel) limited
- LB Zach Cunningham (ankle) limited
- CB James Bradberry (ankle) limited
- CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) DNP
INJURIES
- WR Diontae Johnson was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury and did not practice.
- OL Nate Herbig (illness) returned to practice as a full participant.
- DT Cameron Heyward (groin) was designated to return from injured reserve and limited in practice.
- DL Larry Ogunjobi (shoulder) DNP
- CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf) limited
- CB Levi Wallace (foot) limited
INJURIES
- QB Brock Purdy (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
- RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) full
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) DNP
- OT Trent Williams (ankle) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) was a full participant Thursday.
- RB Kenneth Walker III (calf) DNP
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) DNP
- WR DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) full
- LB Bobby Wagner (ankle) DNP
- LB Uchenna Nwosu (pec) placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- LB Frank Clark
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- S Richard LeCounte III
- DT Deadrin Senat
INJURIES
- QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice Thursday.
- WR Treylon Burks (knee) full
- DT Jeffery Simmons (shoulder) full
INJURIES
- WR Curtis Samuel (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
- DE Montez Sweat (finger) full
- DT Jonathan Allen (knee) full
- DT Phidarian Mathis (calf) full