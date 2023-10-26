News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 26

Published: Oct 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM Updated: Oct 26, 2023 at 04:56 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-6-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

  • LB ﻿Tae Davis﻿ (concussion) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

  • TE ﻿﻿﻿﻿Dawson Knox﻿﻿﻿﻿ (wrist) placed on injured reserve


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-6-0

INJURIES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES


Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

  • OT ﻿Tyron Smith﻿ (neck) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB ﻿﻿﻿Zack Moss﻿﻿﻿ (elbow/heel) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
  • OT ﻿﻿﻿Braden Smith﻿﻿﻿ (hip/wrist) DNP
  • CB ﻿﻿﻿Julius Brents﻿﻿﻿ (quad) DNP
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 6-1-0

INJURIES

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ (back) returned to practice on Thursday and was a limited participant. Garoppolo did not practice at all last week and missed Las Vegas' Week 7 game. Head coach Josh McDaniels said the team is "hopeful" that Garoppolo will play Monday night against Detroit.
  • WR Davante Adams (shoulder) full
  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee) limited
  • LB Curtis Bolton (knee) limited
  • CB Marcus Peters (back) DNP
  • K Daniel Carlson (groin) DNP
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES


New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES



SIGNINGS

  • WR ﻿﻿Jalen Reagor﻿﻿ is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES


New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 6-1-0

INJURIES

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 3-3-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 2-4-0

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

