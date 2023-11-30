News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 30

Published: Nov 30, 2023 at 03:29 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 5-6-0

INJURIES


Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 2-10-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-10-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

  • QB ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Jake Luton﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ (from practice squad)
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 5-6-0

INJURIES

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 8-3-0

INJURIES


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 8-3-0

INJURIES


Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 5-6-0

INJURIES

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 6-5-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-3-0

INJURIES

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 8-3-0

INJURIES

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 2-9-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 5-6-0

SIGNING

  • S ﻿﻿Johnathan Abram﻿﻿ is signing to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 10-1-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 6-5-0

INJURIES

  • OT ﻿﻿Abraham Lucas﻿﻿ was activated off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
  • OL ﻿﻿Phil Haynes﻿﻿ placed on injured reserve.


GAME-DAY EVELATIONS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

