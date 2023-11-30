NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Mack Hollins (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice.
- OT Jake Matthews (hip) limited
SIGNINGS
- DL Ben Stille (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Zach Ertz
INJURIES
- WR Jonathan Mingo (Achilles) was limited in practice on Thursday.
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) DNP
- TE Tommy Tremble (hip) limited
- OT Taylor Moton (knee) limited
- OG Cade Mays (ankle) limited
- LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) limited
- LB Marquis Haynes (back) DNP
- CB C.J. Henderson (concussion) full
- CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) DNP
- S Vonn Bell (shoulder) DNP
- S Jeremy Chinn (quad) limited
- S Xavier Woods (thigh) limited
SIGNINGS
- G Deonte Brown (practice squad)
- CB Shaquill Griffin (claimed off waivers from Texans)
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Jake Luton (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Jake Browning (right wrist) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle) limited
- TE Drew Sample (foot) full
- LB Logan Wilson (ankle/foot) full
- CB Chidboe Awuzie (illness) DNP
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) limited
INJURIES
- TE Peyton Hendershot downgraded to out for Thursday Night Football.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- TE Princeton Fant
INJURIES
- QB Hendon Hooker (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- RB David Montgomery (foot) full
- OG Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist) full
- C Frank Ragnow (back/toe) DNP
- LB Alex Anzalone (hand) DNP
- S Tracy Walker (shoulder) full
INJURIES
- RB AJ Dillon (groin) was limited in Thursday's practice after not practicing Wednesday.
- RB Aaron Jones (knee) DNP
- WR Jayden Reed (chest) DNP
- DL Kenny Clark (shoulder) limited
- LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck) limited
- LB Rashan Gary (shoulder) limited
- CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) limited
- CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) limited
SIGNINGS
- DT Rashard Lawrence (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Bruce Hector (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Travis Etienne (ribs) was limited in Thursday's practice.
- CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) limited
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (right arm laceration) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- RB De'Von Achane (knee) limited
- RB Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) was upgraded to limited after not practicing Wednesday.
- WR Chase Claypool (knee) limited
- WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) was upgraded to limited after not practicing Wednesday.
- TE Durham Smythe (ankle) limited
- OT Terron Armstead (knee/quad) limited
- OT Robert Jones (knee) limited
- OT Connor Williams (illness) limited
- LB Bradley Chubb (knee) limited
- S Jevon Holland (knees) DNP
SIGNINGS
- K Matthew Wright (to practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Mathew Sexton (from practice squad)
SIGNING
- S Johnathan Abram is signing to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- WR Cam Sims (practice squad)
- LB Ben VanSumeren to 53-man roster
- DB Josiah Scott (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Greg Ward (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB D'Andre Swift (ankle) was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice after being limited in Wednesday's walkthrough.
- WR A.J. Brown (thigh) limited
- WR Julio Jones (knee) limited
- WR DeVonta Smith (knee) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.
- TE Dallas Goedert (forearm) DNP
- OT Lane Johnson (groin) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.
- DT Fletcher Cox (groin) DNP
- DT Jordan Davis (hamstring) limited
- LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring) DNP
INJURIES
- OT Abraham Lucas was activated off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
- OL Phil Haynes placed on injured reserve.
GAME-DAY EVELATIONS
- WR Cody Thompson
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- WR Chris Godwin (neck) was added to the injury report as a limited participant.
- LB Lavonte David (groin) DNP
- LB SirVocea Dennis (illness) DNP
- LB Devin White (foot) DNP
- CB Carlton Davis (ankle) full
- CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) DNP
INJURIES
- FB Alex Armah (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice.
- C Tyler Larsen (knee) limited
- DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring) DNP
- CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow) DNP