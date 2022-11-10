NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Denzel Ward (concussion) on Thursday told reporters he will play this Sunday versus Miami. Ward hasn't played since Week 5.
INJURIES
- RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is expected to be limited in practice again on Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy announced. Said McCarthy: "This will truly be day to day. We don’t want to get in a spot where he was last year.”
SIGNINGS
- RB Jake Funk (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Phillip Lindsay (practice squad)
INJURIES
- CB Tre Brown won't be activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform list this week, per coach Pete Carroll.