Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 10

Published: Nov 10, 2022 at 11:59 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 3-5-0

INJURIES

  • CB Denzel Ward (concussion) on Thursday told reporters he will play this Sunday versus Miami. Ward hasn't played since Week 5. 
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 6-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is expected to be limited in practice again on Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy announced. Said McCarthy: "This will truly be day to day. We don’t want to get in a spot where he was last year.”
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 3-5-1

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • CB Tre Brown won't be activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform list this week, per coach Pete Carroll.

