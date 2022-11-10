Around the NFL

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring), WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) to be placed on injured reserve

Published: Nov 10, 2022 at 01:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Darren Waller's injury-hindered 2022 season is on pause for at least the next month.

The Raiders are placing the tight end on injured reserve, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source. Waller will miss at least four weeks before he's eligible to return. Receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique) is also headed for IR and will miss the next month.

Waller has been dealing with a hamstring issue all season and hasn't played since Week 5, leading to a steep decline in production. After missing six games in 2021, the current campaign is going even worse for the tight end, who racked up 1,100-plus receiving yards in 2019 and 2020, but has caught just 16 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown in 2022.

Foster Moreau has manned the first-string tight end role since Waller's exit, while Jesper Horsted has played a handful of snaps since replacing Waller in Week 5. Making matters worse is the inclusion of Renfrow on IR, eliminating two of Las Vegas' most reliable weapons not named Davante Adams.

Reinforcements upon Waller's extended absence include the signing of TE Jacob Hollister off the Vikings practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

Las Vegas has done nothing but disappoint in 2022, blowing three leads of 17 or more points in three of its six losses this season. The Raiders are coming off such a loss in Jacksonville, where they jumped out to a 17-0 lead and mustered just three more points in the 27-20 defeat.

The Raiders haven't been able to sustain consistent offensive production, and without a weapon such as Waller in the lineup, the difficulty will only increase. Against the Colts' fifth-ranked defense (sixth against the pass), the going likely won't get any easier in Week 10.

We'll see if Waller will be able to return before the end of what appears to be a doomed season for the Raiders.

Related Content

news

Raiders LB Blake Martinez announces retirement after seven seasons

Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez on Thursday announced his retirement from football after seven seasons in the NFL.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa's success this season 'not surprising in the least'

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spent Wednesday gushing about each other, presenting a united front of mutual appreciation and optimism that their partnership can lead the Dolphins to heights unseen in decades.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets' success helps Robert Saleh reel in disgruntled receivers Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims

At 6-3, the Jets are positioned for a playoff run, and coach Robert Saleh needs every single member of the 53-man roster, including upset wideouts Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims, on board.

news

Patrick Mahomes ready to 'keep rolling' after throwing franchise-record 68 passes in Week 9 win

Patrick Mahomes is used to airing it out, but Week 9 was excessive, even for him. Most important to Mahomes, though, was the win over Tennessee, even if it required extra work for his cannon of a right arm.

news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) closer to practice return ahead of potential first-ever Bosa Bowl

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that DE Joey Bosa is close to returning to practice, which could be just in time to play the 49ers -- and brother Nick -- on Sunday.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota wants to give TE Kyle Pitts 'more opportunities': 'I've been a little too safe'

Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts' numbers have failed to meet expectations, but Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota believes he can change that.

news

Cardinals' Budda Baker gives impassioned speech to teammates on 'Hard Knocks' following loss

In episode one of HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals,' safety Budda Baker showed his passion in the midst of a difficult season and displayed leadership that will surely be missed as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' message to Odell Beckham: 'Help us get to' Super Bowl

Cowboys Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott have made it known they'd welcome free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham to Dallas with open arms.

news

Packers claim former first-round safety Johnathan Abram off waivers from Raiders

The Packers claimed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, status vs. Cardinals in question

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol and his status for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals is up in the air, coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE