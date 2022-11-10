Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring), WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) to be placed on injured reserve

Darren Waller's injury-hindered 2022 season is on pause for at least the next month.

The Raiders are placing the tight end on injured reserve, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source. Waller will miss at least four weeks before he's eligible to return. Receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique) is also headed for IR and will miss the next month.

Waller has been dealing with a hamstring issue all season and hasn't played since Week 5, leading to a steep decline in production. After missing six games in 2021, the current campaign is going even worse for the tight end, who racked up 1,100-plus receiving yards in 2019 and 2020, but has caught just 16 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown in 2022.

Foster Moreau has manned the first-string tight end role since Waller's exit, while Jesper Horsted has played a handful of snaps since replacing Waller in Week 5. Making matters worse is the inclusion of Renfrow on IR, eliminating two of Las Vegas' most reliable weapons not named Davante Adams.

Reinforcements upon Waller's extended absence include the signing of TE Jacob Hollister off the Vikings practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

Las Vegas has done nothing but disappoint in 2022, blowing three leads of 17 or more points in three of its six losses this season. The Raiders are coming off such a loss in Jacksonville, where they jumped out to a 17-0 lead and mustered just three more points in the 27-20 defeat.

The Raiders haven't been able to sustain consistent offensive production, and without a weapon such as Waller in the lineup, the difficulty will only increase. Against the Colts' fifth-ranked defense (sixth against the pass), the going likely won't get any easier in Week 10.