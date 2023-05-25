Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 25

Published: May 25, 2023 at 10:35 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Dallas Cowboys
INJURIES

  • RB Tony Pollard (leg) has been able to participate in the reduced-tempo OTA schedule, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday. Pollard suffered fibula fracture in January's playoff loss to the 49ers.
Jacksonville Jaguars
SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Las Vegas Raiders
INJURIES

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent a clean-up procedure on his foot after signing with the Raiders in March, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.
New York Jets
SIGNINGS

  • WR Jerome Kapp


INJURIES

Pittsburgh Steelers
SIGNINGS

  • WR Cody Chrest

Related Content

news

Lions coach Dan Campbell says WR Jameson Williams is 'miles ahead' entering Year 2

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is already seeing growth and improvement with second-year WR Jameson Williams, who missed OTAs and training camp during his rookie year while rehabbing an injury.

news

Evan Engram had 'best time' of his life after Giants exit: 'At the end of the day, I needed Jacksonville'

Jaguars TE Evan Engram recently joined the 2nd Wind podcast and sounded like a player who has no desire to move on from Jacksonville anytime soon. The 28-year-old noted how much the new start rejuvenated his career.

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf resumes annual chatter of racing Dolphins' Tyreek Hill

Speaking this week, Seahawks WR DK Metcalf said that he and Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill had been trying to organize a foot race between the pair for the last two years, and is hoping that this offseason the faceoff will finally come to fruition.

news

Desmond Ridder comfortable in Falcons' offense after his 'head was spinning' last offseason

Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder enters 2023 as the starting quarterback, a year removed from being a third-round pick who started just four games to close the season. Speaking on his growth, Ridder described being significantly more comfortable in the offense, as opposed to this time last year, when his "head was spinning."

news

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier weighs in on drafting of Bijan Robinson: 'Everyone will get their chance to shine'

Atlanta running back Tyler Allgeier said he was "excited" by the Falcons drafting Bijan Robinson and is excited for the competition ahead.

news

Patriots lose two days of OTAs for violating offseason rules

The Patriots have lost two of their organized team activities sessions just a couple days into Phase Three of the NFL's offseason program, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ron Rivera on declining Commanders DE Chase Young's fifth-year option: 'He gets it'

Although the Commanders declined Chase Young's fifth-year option, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year understands the decision, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who is expecting it to inspire his defensive end for the season ahead.

news

Falcons FB Keith Smith arrested on traffic charges

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta, on traffic charges, according to an Atlanta Police Department report.

news

Browns' Za'Darius Smith ready for 'fun and games' of returning to face Ravens: 'A lot of people may be booing'

Finding himself once again in the AFC North, Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith addressed the leak that originally had him re-joining the Ravens in 2022, expecting a smattering of both boos and cheers when Cleveland faces the club that drafted him.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes values Super Bowls, 'keeping a lot of great players' over being 'highest-paid guy'

Patrick Mahomes will command top dollar for as long as his abilities remain elite, but he isn't out to put the Chiefs in a bind. Mahomes aims to keep the Chiefs competitive, which means allowing Kansas City to structure his contract to maintain salary-cap flexibility.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he's 'loving' new offense under Todd Monken

Lamar Jackson is in Baltimore for OTAs, and the Ravens star quarterback has been impressed with what he's seen from his team's offense under new coordinator Todd Monken.

