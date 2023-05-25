NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Tony Pollard (leg) has been able to participate in the reduced-tempo OTA schedule, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday. Pollard suffered fibula fracture in January's playoff loss to the 49ers.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent a clean-up procedure on his foot after signing with the Raiders in March, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- WR Jerome Kapp
INJURIES
- DL Bradlee Anae placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- WR Cody Chrest