Former Cardinals, Ravens safety Tony Jefferson retiring after 10 years, moving into scouting

After posting a career-high 96 tackles in 14 starts for the Cardinals in 2016, Jefferson signed with the Ravens as a free agent in 2017. A locker room favorite of teammates, Jefferson became a staple in the starting lineup until a torn ACL in 2019 cut his season short after five games and truly spelled the end of his career. He did not play in 2020, and in 2021 split time with the Ravens and 49ers. His final season saw him participate in nine games for the Giants, including one start, tallying 23 tackles along the way. He saw limited action in each of New York's postseason games last season, playing his final career snaps in the Giants' NFC Divisional Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.