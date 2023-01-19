NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, is expected to interview this week for Arizona's head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, interviewed for Atlanta's defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
OTHER NEWS
- Offensive coordinator Greg Roman agrees to part ways after six seasons with the team and four in his current position.
OTHER NEWS
- The Bills are one of five teams that will play an international game during the 2023 regular season, the NFL announced on Thursday.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, is interviewing for Carolina's head coaching job on Sunday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- WR Joe Reed signed to reserve/futures contract
INJURIES
- OT Jonah Williams (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
- OG Alex Cappa (ankle) DNP
- CB Eli Apple (neck) full
- CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) DNP
INJURIES
- OT Jason Peters (hip) will not practice Thursday, per head coach Mike McCarthy.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, is interviewing for Denver's head coaching job on Thursday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
OTHER NEWS
- Ben Johnson is returning as offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Johnson is receiving an enhanced contract with a large raise, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, is interviewing for Houston's head coaching job on Sunday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, is interviewing for the head coaching job on Friday, per Rapoport.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, is interviewing for Indianapolis' head coaching job on Sunday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- Wink Martindale, Giants defensive coordinator, is interviewing for the head coaching job on Sunday, per Rapoport.
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, is expected to interview this week for the head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- Jeff Saturday, Colts interim head coach for their final eight games, completed his interview for Indianapolis' head coaching job, the team announced Thursday.
INJURIES
- WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) ruled out vs. Jaguars
OTHER NEWS
- The Chiefs are one of five teams that will play an international game during the 2023 regular season, the NFL announced on Thursday.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable to play against Kansas City
- WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder) questionable
- OL Brandon Scherff (abdomen) questionable
OTHER NEWS
- The Jaguars are one of five teams that will play an international game during the 2023 regular season, the NFL announced on Thursday.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Justin Outten, Broncos offensive coordinator, has been requested to interview for a job on Los Angeles' offensive staff, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
OTHER NEWS
- Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer fired after three seasons as defensive coordinator. Miami also relieved three other defensive assistants of their duties.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator, interviewed for New England's offensive coordinator job on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
OTHER NEWS
- The Patriots are one of five teams that will play an international game during the 2023 regular season, the NFL announced on Thursday.
INJURIES
- LB Azeez Ojulari (quad) is questionable to play Saturday against the Eagles.
INJURIES
- CB Avonte Maddox (toe) is out for Saturday's game against the Giants.
SIGNINGS
- RB Kennedy Brooks signed to reserve/futures contract
OTHER NEWS
- Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been fired after four seasons with the club, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The Buccaneers also announced they parted ways with five other assistants and that three additional assistants, including quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, have decided to retire.
OTHER NEWS
- The Titans are one of five teams that will play an international game during the 2023 regular season, the NFL announced on Thursday.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Charles London, Falcons quarterbacks coach, is interviewing for Washington's offensive coordinator job on Thursday.