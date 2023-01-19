Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 19

Published: Jan 19, 2023 at 01:47 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, is expected to interview this week for Arizona's head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Brian Flores, Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, interviewed for Atlanta's defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-8-0

OTHER NEWS

  • Offensive coordinator Greg Roman agrees to part ways after six seasons with the team and four in his current position.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 14-3-0

OTHER NEWS

  • The Bills are one of five teams that will play an international game during the 2023 regular season, the NFL announced on Thursday.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, is interviewing for Carolina's head coaching job on Sunday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-14-0

SIGNINGS

  • WR Joe Reed signed to reserve/futures contract
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 12-4-0

INJURIES

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 13-5-0

INJURIES

  • OT Jason Peters (hip) will not practice Thursday, per head coach Mike McCarthy.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 5-12-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, is interviewing for Denver's head coaching job on Thursday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 9-8-0

OTHER NEWS

  • Ben Johnson is returning as offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Johnson is receiving an enhanced contract with a large raise, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 3-13-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, is interviewing for Houston's head coaching job on Sunday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  • DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, is interviewing for the head coaching job on Friday, per Rapoport.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator, is interviewing for Indianapolis' head coaching job on Sunday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  • Wink Martindale, Giants defensive coordinator, is interviewing for the head coaching job on Sunday, per Rapoport.
  • DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, is expected to interview this week for the head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • Jeff Saturday, Colts interim head coach for their final eight games, completed his interview for Indianapolis' head coaching job, the team announced Thursday.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 14-3-0

INJURIES


OTHER NEWS

  • The Chiefs are one of five teams that will play an international game during the 2023 regular season, the NFL announced on Thursday.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 10-8-0

INJURIES


OTHER NEWS

  • The Jaguars are one of five teams that will play an international game during the 2023 regular season, the NFL announced on Thursday.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 5-12-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Justin Outten, Broncos offensive coordinator, has been requested to interview for a job on Los Angeles' offensive staff, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 9-9-0

OTHER NEWS

  • Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer fired after three seasons as defensive coordinator. Miami also relieved three other defensive assistants of their duties.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 8-9-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator, interviewed for New England's offensive coordinator job on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.


OTHER NEWS

  • The Patriots are one of five teams that will play an international game during the 2023 regular season, the NFL announced on Thursday.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 10-7-1

INJURIES

  • LB Azeez Ojulari (quad) is questionable to play Saturday against the Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 14-3-0

INJURIES

  • CB Avonte Maddox (toe) is out for Saturday's game against the Giants.


SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 8-10-0

OTHER NEWS

  • Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been fired after four seasons with the club, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The Buccaneers also announced they parted ways with five other assistants and that three additional assistants, including quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, have decided to retire.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-10-0

OTHER NEWS

  • The Titans are one of five teams that will play an international game during the 2023 regular season, the NFL announced on Thursday.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 8-8-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Charles London, Falcons quarterbacks coach, is interviewing for Washington's offensive coordinator job on Thursday.

