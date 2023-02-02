NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING HIRES
- Joe Danna has been hired as the Bills' new safeties coach after spending last season in Houston.
COACHING HIRES
- Dre Bly, an 11-year NFL veteran cornerback, has been hired as Lions CBs coach after spending the past four years at the University of North Carolina.
- Steve Heiden, 11-year NFL veteran himself, has been hired as Lions TEs coach after spending the past 10 seasons in Arizona.
INJURIES
- WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) won't practice, per coach Andy Reid. Hardman is doubtful to play in Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia.
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) won't practice, per Reid
- WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) won't practice, per Reid
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (concussion) won't practice, per Reid
DC INTERVIEWS
- Joe Woods, former Browns defensive coordinator, is is being interviewed for the Saints' vacant DC role, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Woods was on Saints head coach Dennis Allen's staff when he was with the Raiders in 2014.
INJURIES
- QB Jalen Hurts on Thursday said his shoulder injury is getting better with time: “I’m getting there," Hurts said. "I’ve made it clear this whole time it’s something I’m dealing with.”
- P Arryn Siposs (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve.