NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 14-4-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Joe Danna has been hired as the Bills' new safeties coach after spending last season in Houston. 
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 9-8-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Dre Bly, an 11-year NFL veteran cornerback, has been hired as Lions CBs coach after spending the past four years at the University of North Carolina.
  • Steve Heiden, 11-year NFL veteran himself, has been hired as Lions TEs coach after spending the past 10 seasons in Arizona.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 16-3-0

INJURIES

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 7-10-0

DC INTERVIEWS

  • Joe Woods, former Browns defensive coordinator, is is being interviewed for the Saints' vacant DC role, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Woods was on Saints head coach Dennis Allen's staff when he was with the Raiders in 2014.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 16-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Jalen Hurts on Thursday said his shoulder injury is getting better with time: “I’m getting there," Hurts said. "I’ve made it clear this whole time it’s something I’m dealing with.” 
  • P Arryn Siposs (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve.

