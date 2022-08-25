NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES/COVID-19
- DE Kwity Paye (knee) avoided a major injury, coach Frank Reich said. Paye has a realistic shot at playing Week 1 against the Texans.
- LB Andrew Van Ginkel recently underwent an appendectomy, coach Mike McDaniel said, but there is "significant optimism it won’t affect anything in the season.”
- RB Rashaad Penny has COVID, head coach Pete Carroll told the media Thursday. Carroll said Penny is feeling no symptoms and while he will miss Friday's game, he should be back soon after.
ROSTER MOVES
- Signed LB Jeremiah Gemmel.
- Waived/injured LB Barrington Wade.
- Signed K Matt Ammendola.
- Signed P Matt Haack.
- Waived K Jake Verity.
- Signed CB Tye Smith.
- Released P Jordan Berry.
- Signed TE Tanner Hudson.
- Waived C Chris Owens.
- Signed OLB Genard Avery.
- Waived/injured WR Cyril Grayson.
PRESEASON PARTICIPATION
- QB Jacoby Brissett will start Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, per HC Kevin Stefanski. This will mark Brissett's first appearance in a preseason game this month.
- QB Tim Boyle will start Sunday's preseason finale against the Steelers, HC Dan Campbell told reporters.
- Most Colts starters, aside from running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Buccaneers, per Reich.
- QB Tom Brady will start Saturday's preseason finale against the Colts, per HC Todd Bowles.
