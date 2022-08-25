Tom Brady to play in Buccaneers' preseason finale against Colts

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that all of Tampa Bay's healthy players will play Saturday against the Colts.

And yes, that includes Tom Brady, who practiced fully the past three days.

Bowles said Brady would start against the Colts along with the rest of the healthy offensive starters. The aim, Bowles said, will be for Brady to build a rapport with his offensive line, per The Athletic, which has taken a few hits this preseason.

Tampa Bay lost center Ryan Jensen to a season-ending injury early in camp and just saw expected left guard Aaron Stinnie land on injured reserve for the year with a torn ACL/MCL. Second-round rookie Luke Goedeke will start at left guard vs. Indianapolis, Bowles said.

Brady's camp hiatus came to an end this week as he's worked his way back into form. Bowles downplayed Brady's time away from the team by indicating that when you factor in veteran days off, Brady really only missed three practices.

When asked how Brady's absence affected the operation, Bowles said: "We're good."