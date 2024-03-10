NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
ROSTER CUTS
- C Bradley Bozeman is expected to be released at the start of the new league year on March 13, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- S Kevin Byard is signing a two-year deal worth $15 million base, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team also announced the news. Byard visited the Bears on Saturday, Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- LT Terron Armstead is expected to return for the 2024 season, and he and the team are working to finalize an adjusted contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The deal is not done yet, but the hope is it should be finalized soon, Rapoport added.
- CB Nik Needham re-signed with the Dolphins, the team announced Sunday.
VISITS
- DB Siran Neal is scheduled to visit the Giants on Monday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- CB Isaiah Oliver has agreed to terms on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
TRADES
- QB Mac Jones is being acquired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday, per sources.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Caleb Johnson and the Jaguars could not come to terms on a deal and he is now expected to become a free agent, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Johnson would've been restricted, but instead, he'll hit the open market, Pelissero added.
RETIREMENTS
- DT Fletcher Cox announced his retirement on social media Sunday after 12 seasons in Philadelphia. The six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LII champion ends his illustrious career with 70 sacks, which ranks fifth on the Eagles' all-time list.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB/FB Nick Bellore and the Seahawks will part ways Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- QB Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth a max value of $115 million in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources. Mayfield gets $30 million fully guaranteed in Year 1, and another $10 million in 2025 is fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.