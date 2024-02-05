NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING NEWS
- The Raiders are expected to hire former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be their next OC, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
COACHING NEWS
- Chargers expected to hire former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to a prominent spot on the coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Giants interviewed Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.