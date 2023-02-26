NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING HIRES
- Bill Musgrave is being added as the new Browns offensive assistant, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Musgrave will work with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski once again. They worked together from 2011-13 when Musgrave was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings and Stefanski was the quarterback coach, Garafolo added.
SIGNINGS
- RB JaMycal Hasty was signed to a contract extension, the team announced.
- DL Roy Robertson-Harris was signed to a contract extension, the team announced.