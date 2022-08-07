Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7

Published: Aug 07, 2022 at 12:26 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Buffalo Bills fortified their trenches over the weekend by activating Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list.

Saffold was originally placed on the list at the beginning of Buffalo's training camp after injuring his ribs in a car accident.

The 34-year-old Saffold is entering his 13th NFL season and first with the Bills, and has made 157 starts in his 160 games played. Despite reaching his first Pro Bowl in 2021, Saffold found himself a free agent this offseason after the Tennessee Titans released him in a cap-saving move.

Tennessee's loss proved to be Buffalo's gain. The Bills signed Saffold to headline their trio of free-agent additions along the offensive line. Saffold's teammate with the Titans, David Quessenberry, also relocated to Buffalo in the offseason, and Greg Van Roten came over from the New York Jets.

With NFL Network's Mike Giardi reporting that starting right guard Ryan Bates is also returning to practice after missing several sessions, the now-healthy line enters a crucial period of jelling in front of star quarterback Josh Allen.

INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Back to top

ROSTER MOVES

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
  • Signed FB Reggie Gilliam to a two-year contract extension. Gilliam's extension is worth up to $5.2 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
  • Signing LB Nate Gerry, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Back to top

PRESEASON PARTICIPATION

New York Giants
New York Giants
  • Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters he "anticipates all of our guys playing" in the first preseason game against the Patriots.

Back to top

TRADE RUMORS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Back to top

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Browns' Kareem Hunt requests trade, Cleveland tells RB it won't trade him

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade from the team with the regular season just a month away.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays severity of nagging elbow injury: It's just 'a little soreness'

With the start of the season quickly approaching and Matthew Stafford still dealing with pain in his throwing elbow, the Rams QB and head coach Sean McVay both said after Saturday's successful practice they're not worried at all about the pace of his recovery.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) participates in team drills Saturday

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Michael Thomas participated in team drills during the Saints' practices Saturday, noting that Thomas is a "full-go" in training camp.

news

Matt Rhule won't decide Panthers' starting QB until after Week 2 preseason game vs. Patriots

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Saturday tabbed his team's Aug. 19 preseason tilt against the host New England Patriots as a proving ground in the QB battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton

Eight new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats come out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.

news

Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown visiting Jets

The Jets are reaching out to a veteran free agent for help on the offensive line. Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown is visiting New York on Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 6

The Panthers were without one of their starting cornerbacks at Saturday's practice, but don't expect to be for long. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Darnell Savage not concerned after hurting hamstring at Packers camp: 'It's a fast-people injury'

The Packers endured a minor scare Friday night when starting safety Darnell Savage left their "Family Night" practice at Lambeau Field with a hamstring injury. Savage, however, is not worried the summer ailment will linger.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on recent practice brawls: 'I want people to be irritants,' not fighters

In response to Niners players exchanging punches -- most notably linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- at Tuesday's practice, Shanahan let it be known Friday that he wants his players to be tough, to be physical, to even be "irritants," but he doesn't want them throwing hands.

news

Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan

As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints for Christian McCaffrey.

news

Does Aaron Rodgers plan to play until he's 45 like Tom Brady? 'No, I don't'

Just how much longer Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 38, will play is uncertain, but he's definitely not playing until he's 45 like Tom Brady.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE