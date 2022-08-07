NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7

The Buffalo Bills fortified their trenches over the weekend by activating Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list.

Saffold was originally placed on the list at the beginning of Buffalo's training camp after injuring his ribs in a car accident.

The 34-year-old Saffold is entering his 13th NFL season and first with the Bills, and has made 157 starts in his 160 games played. Despite reaching his first Pro Bowl in 2021, Saffold found himself a free agent this offseason after the Tennessee Titans released him in a cap-saving move.

Tennessee's loss proved to be Buffalo's gain. The Bills signed Saffold to headline their trio of free-agent additions along the offensive line. Saffold's teammate with the Titans, David Quessenberry, also relocated to Buffalo in the offseason, and Greg Van Roten came over from the New York Jets.