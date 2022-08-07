NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7

The Buffalo Bills fortified their trenches over the weekend by activating Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list.
Saffold was originally placed on the list at the beginning of Buffalo's training camp after injuring his ribs in a car accident.
The 34-year-old Saffold is entering his 13th NFL season and first with the Bills, and has made 157 starts in his 160 games played. Despite reaching his first Pro Bowl in 2021, Saffold found himself a free agent this offseason after the Tennessee Titans released him in a cap-saving move.
Tennessee's loss proved to be Buffalo's gain. The Bills signed Saffold to headline their trio of free-agent additions along the offensive line. Saffold's teammate with the Titans, David Quessenberry, also relocated to Buffalo in the offseason, and Greg Van Roten came over from the New York Jets.
With NFL Network's Mike Giardi reporting that starting right guard Ryan Bates is also returning to practice after missing several sessions, the now-healthy line enters a crucial period of jelling in front of star quarterback Josh Allen.
INJURIES
- QB C.J. Beathard (groin) and WR Jamal Agnew (hip) have been cleared to return to team reps, per coach Doug Pederson.
ROSTER MOVES
- Signed DL Abdullah Anderson.
- Signed FB Reggie Gilliam to a two-year contract extension. Gilliam's extension is worth up to $5.2 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
- Signed LB Javin White.
- Waived/injured LB C.J. Avery.
- DE Khalid Kareem passed a physical and is clear to practice.
- Signed RB Matt Colburn.
- Waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell.
- Signing LB Nate Gerry, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
PRESEASON PARTICIPATION
- Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters he "anticipates all of our guys playing" in the first preseason game against the Patriots.
TRADE RUMORS
- RB Kareem Hunt requested a trade, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Sunday. The team told Hunt it would not grant the request.
