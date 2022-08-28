Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 28

Published: Aug 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Cleveland Browns
INJURIES


  • DE Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL in Saturday night's preseason loss to the Bears, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Sunday.
Green Bay Packers
TRANSACTIONS


  • LB Ty Summers is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. Summers was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in 2019 and figures to be an ideal waiver claim for teams needing a reliable tackler on special teams.
Minnesota Vikings
INJURIES


  • WR Bisi Johnson suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's preseason finale, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported earlier in the morning that a torn ACL was the initial fear. Johnson sustains his second torn ACL in has many seasons.
New York Giants
INJURIES


  • QB Tyrod Taylor left Sunday's preseason finale in the second quarter with a back injury and is questionable to return. After sustaining a hit from Jets DE Michael Clemons, Taylor writhed in pain on the turf before getting up to his feet under his own power and jogging off the field. Taylor paid a visit to the blue medical tent before being carted off into the locker room.
  • TE Daniel Bellinger is being evaluated for a concussion sustained in Sunday's preseason finale. Bellinger didn't return to the game.
  • DL Jalyn Holmes is being evaluated for a concussion sustained in Sunday's preseason finale. Holmes didn't return to the game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INJURIES


  • C Robert Hainsey, who exited Saturday's preseason finale with an ankle injury, has yet to be given an update on its severity, coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday.
  • OG Nick Leverett is still awaiting test results for the shoulder injury he sustained in Saturday's preseason finale, per Bowles.

