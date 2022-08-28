NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- DE Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL in Saturday night's preseason loss to the Bears, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Sunday.
TRANSACTIONS
- LB Ty Summers is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. Summers was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in 2019 and figures to be an ideal waiver claim for teams needing a reliable tackler on special teams.
INJURIES
- WR Bisi Johnson suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's preseason finale, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported earlier in the morning that a torn ACL was the initial fear. Johnson sustains his second torn ACL in has many seasons.
INJURIES
- QB Tyrod Taylor left Sunday's preseason finale in the second quarter with a back injury and is questionable to return. After sustaining a hit from Jets DE Michael Clemons, Taylor writhed in pain on the turf before getting up to his feet under his own power and jogging off the field. Taylor paid a visit to the blue medical tent before being carted off into the locker room.
- TE Daniel Bellinger is being evaluated for a concussion sustained in Sunday's preseason finale. Bellinger didn't return to the game.
- DL Jalyn Holmes is being evaluated for a concussion sustained in Sunday's preseason finale. Holmes didn't return to the game.
INJURIES
- C Robert Hainsey, who exited Saturday's preseason finale with an ankle injury, has yet to be given an update on its severity, coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday.
- OG Nick Leverett is still awaiting test results for the shoulder injury he sustained in Saturday's preseason finale, per Bowles.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.