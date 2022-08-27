NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- QB Sam Darnold is expected to be out four to six weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in Friday's preseason win over the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The backup QB will get a second opinion.
- DT Derrick Brown suffered a minor oblique strain Friday, Rapoport reported.
ROSTER CUTS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- OT Trevor Penning suffered a bad case of turf toe in Friday's preseason game versus the Chargers, Rapoport reported, per sources. Penning will undergo an MRI to determine the damage and timeline for recovery.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.