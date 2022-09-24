NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots and will not travel with the team. Stanley was initially listed as doubtful.
INJURIES
- S Micah Hyde (neck) is being placed on injured reserve on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Hyde's agent Jack Bechta.
INJURIES
- WR Michael Gallup (knee) is questionable for Monday night versus the Giants and is expected to play after logging a full week of practice, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
- TE Dalton Schultz (knee) is questionable.
INJURIES
- WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four games.
SIGNINGS
- RB Patrick Taylor, from the practice squad.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Van Jefferson (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the next four games.
SIGNINGS
- LB Keir Thomas (practice squad)
- DB Grant Haley
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Jacob Harris
FINES
- CB Marshon Lattimore was fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness in last Sunday's fracas with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is doubtful to play on Monday night versus the Cowboys.
- DL Leonard Williams (knee) is also doubtful.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
FINES
- RB Leonard Fournette was fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness in last Sunday's fracas with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- WR Mike Evans has no additional fine to the one-game suspension he received following last week's melee with the Saints, per Pelissero.
- LB Devin White was fined $11,139 for unnecessary roughness in the same game but it's unrelated to the skirmish, per Pelissero
- CB Carlton Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per Pelissero.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Cole Beasley
- OG John Molchon
INJURIES
- LT Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a knee injury he sustained in Monday night's loss to the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
INJURIES
- CB William Jackson III (back) has been added to the injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday versus the Eagles.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS