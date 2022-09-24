NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 24

Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots and will not travel with the team. Stanley was initially listed as doubtful. 
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

  • S Micah Hyde (neck) is being placed on injured reserve on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Hyde's agent Jack Bechta.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Michael Gallup (knee) is questionable for Monday night versus the Giants and is expected to play after logging a full week of practice, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
  • TE Dalton Schultz (knee) is questionable.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four games. 

SIGNINGS

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Van Jefferson (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the next four games. 

SIGNINGS

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 1-1-0

FINES

  • CB Marshon Lattimore was fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness in last Sunday's fracas with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 0-1-1

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 2-0-0

FINES

  • RB Leonard Fournette was fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness in last Sunday's fracas with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
  • WR Mike Evans has no additional fine to the one-game suspension he received following last week's melee with the Saints, per Pelissero.
  • LB Devin White was fined $11,139 for unnecessary roughness in the same game but it's unrelated to the skirmish, per Pelissero
  • CB Carlton Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per Pelissero.

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 0-2-0

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • CB William Jackson III (back) has been added to the injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday versus the Eagles. 

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

