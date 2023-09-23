NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Joe Burrow (calf) will be listed as questionable for Monday night versus the Los Angeles Rams, HC Zac Taylor announced.
SIGNINGS
- QB AJ McCarron is being signed to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Garrett Nelson (practice squad)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OT Ty Nsekhe
INJURIES
- LT Laremy Tunsil (knee; questionable) will not travel with the team and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
- CB Derek Stingley (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve and will be out for at least four games.
SIGNINGS
- S DeAndre Houston-Carson has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- RB Trey Sermon signed to active roster from practice squad.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Deon Jackson is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Jacob Harris
INJURIES
- OL Sidy Sow (concussion) has been downgraded to out for Sunday versus Jets, the team announced.
- CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) has also been downgraded to out.
SIGNINGS
- DE Carl Granderson has agreed to terms on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Garafolo adds Granderson can earn up to $60 million with incentives.
INJURIES
- LT Duane Brown (shoulder/hip) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus New England, the team announced.
FINES
- RB Jaylen Warren was fined $48,333 for illegal use of helmet in last Monday’s win over the Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- LB Devin White (groin) is expected to play in Monday night's game versus Philadelphia, HC Todd Bowles announced.
- LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) will be ruled out against the Eagles, per Bowles.
- DT Vita Vea (pectoral) is expected to play Monday, per Bowles.
- DT Calijah Kancey (calf) will also be ruled out, per Bowles.
- CB Carlton Davis (toe) will be a game-time decision, per Bowles.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Curtis Samuel (hip) has been removed from the injury report and will be active Sunday versus the Bills.
- S Kamren Curl (illness) has been removed from the injury report and will be active Sunday versus the Bills.