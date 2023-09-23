News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 23

Published: Sep 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 0-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Joe Burrow (calf) will be listed as questionable for Monday night versus the Los Angeles Rams, HC Zac Taylor announced. 


SIGNINGS

  • QB AJ McCarron is being signed to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. 


ROSTER CUTS

Cleveland Browns
2023 · 1-1-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Houston Texans
2023 · 0-2-0

INJURIES

  • LT Laremy Tunsil (knee; questionable) will not travel with the team and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
  • CB Derek Stingley (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve and will be out for at least four games.


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 1-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB Trey Sermon signed to active roster from practice squad.

ROSTER CUTS

  • RB Deon Jackson is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 1-1-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New England Patriots
2023 · 0-2-0

INJURIES

  • OL Sidy Sow (concussion) has been downgraded to out for Sunday versus Jets, the team announced.
  • CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) has also been downgraded to out.
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 2-0-0

SIGNINGS

  • DE Carl Granderson has agreed to terms on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Garafolo adds Granderson can earn up to $60 million with incentives.
New York Jets
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • LT Duane Brown (shoulder/hip) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus New England, the team announced.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 1-1-0

FINES

  • RB Jaylen Warren was fined $48,333 for illegal use of helmet in last Monday’s win over the Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

  • LB Devin White (groin) is expected to play in Monday night's game versus Philadelphia, HC Todd Bowles announced.
  • LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) will be ruled out against the Eagles, per Bowles.
  • DT Vita Vea (pectoral) is expected to play Monday, per Bowles.
  • DT Calijah Kancey (calf) will also be ruled out, per Bowles.
  • CB Carlton Davis (toe) will be a game-time decision, per Bowles.
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 1-1-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Washington Commanders
2023 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

  • WR Curtis Samuel (hip) has been removed from the injury report and will be active Sunday versus the Bills.
  • S Kamren Curl (illness) has been removed from the injury report and will be active Sunday versus the Bills.

