NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 13

COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Falcons will interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks today for their head coach position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
COACHING NEWS
- The Jaguars have interest in former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for their DC search, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, adding that it is expected the two sides will speak next week.
- The Chargers have completed an interview with 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks for their head coach position, the team announced.
FINES
- RB Breece Hall had a $43,709 fine rescinded after appeal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. It was originally handed out for a collision during a play versus the Falcons in Week 13.
INJURIES
- WR A.J. Brown (knee) will be ruled out for Monday's game versus the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Titans have completed an interview with Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce for their head coach position, the team announced.