News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 13

Published: Jan 13, 2024 at 03:52 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Related Links

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Falcons will interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks today for their head coach position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 12-5-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 9-8-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Jaguars have interest in former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for their DC search, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, adding that it is expected the two sides will speak next week.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-12-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Chargers have completed an interview with 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks for their head coach position, the team announced.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 10-7-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 7-10-0

FINES

  • RB Breece Hall had a $43,709 fine rescinded after appeal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. It was originally handed out for a collision during a play versus the Falcons in Week 13.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR A.J. Brown (knee) will be ruled out for Monday's game versus the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Titans have completed an interview with Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce for their head coach position, the team announced.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 18 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) inactive vs. Falcons; TE Juwan Johnson (chest) to play

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) game-time decision against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Meanwhile, tight end Juwan Johnson (chest) is expected to play in the regular-season finale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.