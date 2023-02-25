NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OTHER NEWS
- The Packers restructured the contracts of OLB Preston Smith and CB Jaire Alexander, creating $9.456 million and $6.668 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- QB C.J. Beathard's new contract is for two years, $4.5 million and worth $1 million in incentives each year, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- LB Foye Oluokun had his contract restructured in order to clear $10.336 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- K Wil Lutz took a $1.5 million pay cut to clear cap space for the Saints, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Lutz is now due $2.2 million in 2023, including a $500,000 signing bonus, with a chance to earn back $750,000 in incentives, per Pelissero.