NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 2

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR Dan Chisena (from practice squad to active roster)
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- DL Phil Hoskins
- CB Divaad Wilson
INJURIES
- LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) activated from injured reserve.
- CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) activated from IR.
- S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) activated from IR.
INJURIES
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle) is expected to play in Monday's game versus the Jaguars, per head coach Zac Taylor.
- OT D'Ante Smith (knee) is questionable for Monday's game.
- DT Jay Tufele (illness) questionable
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad/ankle) out
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- QB Joe Flacco
- CB A.J. Green
INJURIES
- LB Alex Anzalone (hand) will not travel with the team and was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Travis Etienne (ribs) will play in Monday's game versus the Bengals, per head coach Doug Pederson.
INJURIES
- RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Packers.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- WR Alex Erickson (active roster)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Elijah Dotson (active roster)
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Chris Brooks (knee) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Commanders.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
ROSTER CUTS
- S Adrian Amos and the Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS