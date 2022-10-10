NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
MISCELLANEOUS
- DE A.J. Epenesa is not expected to be suspended after being ejected from Sunday's game against Pittsburgh for contacting the referee, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Pelissero added that Epenesa's actions will be reviewed for a possible fine.
COACHING MOVES
- Matt Rhule has been fired as head coach after a 1-4 start to the season, the team announced Monday.
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his foot following Sunday's loss and they came back negative, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Mayfield will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury after leaving the stadium in a walking boot, per Rapoport.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Josh Rosen (practice squad)
- TE Miller Forristall
- OT Elijah Nkansah (injured)
INJURIES
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad/hamstring; questionable) is expected to play tonight versus the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- RB Ty Chandler broke his thumb in Sunday's win over the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. A determination is being made whether Chandler can play with a cast on it.
INJURIES
- DT DJ Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Further testing will determine how much time Davidson is going to miss, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- CB Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Panthers, an MRI confirmed Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- RB Rashaad Penny is undergoing tests on his fractured fibula Monday to determine if surgery is necessary, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that Penny would likely be out for the season if he needs surgery.