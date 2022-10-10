Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 10

Published: Oct 10, 2022 at 11:29 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 4-1-0

MISCELLANEOUS

  • DE A.J. Epenesa is not expected to be suspended after being ejected from Sunday's game against Pittsburgh for contacting the referee, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Pelissero added that Epenesa's actions will be reviewed for a possible fine.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 1-4-0

COACHING MOVES

  • Matt Rhule has been fired as head coach after a 1-4 start to the season, the team announced Monday. 

INJURIES

  • QB Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his foot following Sunday's loss and they came back negative, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Mayfield will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury after leaving the stadium in a walking boot, per Rapoport.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 2-3-0

ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 3-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad/hamstring; questionable) is expected to play tonight versus the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 4-1-0

INJURIES

  • RB Ty Chandler broke his thumb in Sunday's win over the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. A determination is being made whether Chandler can play with a cast on it. 
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 4-1-0

INJURIES

  • DT DJ Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Further testing will determine how much time Davidson is going to miss, per Rapoport. 
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • CB Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Panthers, an MRI confirmed Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 2-3-0

INJURIES

  • RB Rashaad Penny is undergoing tests on his fractured fibula Monday to determine if surgery is necessary, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that Penny would likely be out for the season if he needs surgery.

Related Content

news

Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start to season

Matt Rhule has been fired as head coach of the Panthers after starting his third season with a 1-4 record. Defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will replace Rhule as the interim coach.

news

Ron Rivera on Brian Robinson's return six weeks after being shot: 'We know he is ready to roll'

The Commanders fell short of victory Sunday against the Titans, but Brian Robinson's return to the lineup six weeks after being shot provided a personal win.

news

Breece Hall 'hit a couple of home runs' in Jets' rout of Dolphins

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall provided a spark for the second straight week with 197 scrimmage yards in a blowout win over Miami.

news

Behind Bailey Zappe, Bill Belichick's Patriots move to 5-0 with non-first-round QBs making first starts

It remains to be seen whether Bill Belichick can win a Super Bowl sans Tom Brady, but there is no question the man can still coach up a team led by a backup rookie quarterback.

news

Giants' 4-1 start under coach Brian Daboll silences doubters: 'We've been for real since Day 1'

The Giants won four games in 2021 under Joe Judge. Through five games of the Brian Daboll era, Big Blue has already matched that win total, moving to 4-1 after Sunday's comeback upset over the Packers in London.

news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Justin Tucker's latest game-winner: 'I thank God we have Tuck on our side'

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the game's biggest special-teams advantage, and he proved it again on Sunday night with a 43-yard game-winning kick.

news

Falcons trade former Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones to Browns

The Browns are acquiring former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a late-round draft swap, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill's versatility in four-TD game vs. Seahawks: 'It's a good piece to have'

Hill rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another score in New Orleans' 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Hill was brought in for key situations throughout the game to provide another offensive option for the Saints, and his contributions helped New Orleans come out on top in the back-and-forth contest.

news

Referee on Falcons' Grady Jarrett roughing passer penalty: Defender unnecessarily threw QB to ground

Sunday's Falcons-Buccaneers game included a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Falcons DT Grady Jarrett. Referee Jerome Boger defended the call after the game.

news

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny suffers fractured fibula in loss to Saints

Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Penny will undergo tests Monday to determine associated damage and to see if surgery is necessary.

news

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater exits loss to Jets due to concussion protocol

Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out in the first quarter of Miami's 40-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday. The QB left with an elbow injury and was evaluated for a head injury. Miami said Bridgewater wouldn't return due to the concussion protocol.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE