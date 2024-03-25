NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
VISITS
- Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, one of the more high-profile international names in the International Player Pathway Program, is visiting the Broncos today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, one of the more high-profile international names in the International Player Pathway Program, is visiting the Chiefs on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- LB Shaq Barrett's one-year deal has a $7 million base salary with $6.75 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Barrett's contract is worth up to $9 million with a $250,000 per game roster bonus and his 2024 cap number is $2.553 million, per Wolfe.
INJURIES
- WR Mike Williams (knee) will not be ready for the start of training camp but the team is hopeful for the regular season, general manager Joe Douglas told reporters Monday the Annual League Meeting. Williams is coming off a torn ACL he sustained during the 2023 season.