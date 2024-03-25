 Skip to main content
News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 25

Published: Mar 25, 2024 at 12:37 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

VISITS

  • Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, one of the more high-profile international names in the International Player Pathway Program, is visiting the Broncos today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

VISITS

  • Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, one of the more high-profile international names in the International Player Pathway Program, is visiting the Chiefs on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

  • LB Shaq Barrett's one-year deal has a $7 million base salary with $6.75 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Barrett's contract is worth up to $9 million with a $250,000 per game roster bonus and his 2024 cap number is $2.553 million, per Wolfe.
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • WR Mike Williams (knee) will not be ready for the start of training camp but the team is hopeful for the regular season, general manager Joe Douglas told reporters Monday the Annual League Meeting. Williams is coming off a torn ACL he sustained during the 2023 season.

