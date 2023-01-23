NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Brian Flores, Steelers' senior defensive assistant/LBs coach, is interviewing for the Cardinals HC position on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Sean Payton, Saints former head coach, will interview for the Cardinals HC position this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR ONTERVIEWS
- Chad O'Shea, Browns WRs coach/pass game coordinator, will interview for the Ravens OC job today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- Justin Outten, Broncos offensive coordinator, will interview for the Ravens OC job, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, per a source.
INJURIES
- DT Jordan Phillips says he played with a torn rotator cuff during Sunday's loss to the Bengals and he will get surgery. Phillips added that he will be ready for training camp.
INJURIES
- OT Jonah Williams (knee) is improving every day and the team will see where it ends up, per head coach Zac Taylor.
- RG Alex Cappa (ankle) is also improving every day and the team will see where it ends up, per Taylor.
- DE Trey Hendrickson visited the X-ray room immediately after Sunday's game versus the Bills but came out of the game OK, per Taylor.
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's win over the Jaguars, is working hard on his treatment and is doing OK, per head coach Andy Reid. When asked if the quarterback will play in the AFC Championship against the Bengals, Reid said, “he told you guys. He mentioned to you that he’s going to play. That’s his mindset. Then we’ll just take it day by day and see how he does.”
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Greg Olson, Rams senior offensive assistant, is interviewing for OC job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Luke Steckel, Titans TEs coach, is interviewing this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- Zac Robinson, Rams QB coach and passing game coordinator, is interviewing Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- RB Jashaun Corbin was one of 12 players signed to reserve/future contracts.
INJURIES
- RB Christian McCaffrey (calf contusion) is considered day to day, but is expected to be available for Sunday's NFC Championship matchup versus the Eagles, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.
- RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) is considered day to day, but is expected to be available Sunday, per Shanahan.
- DL Charles Omenihu (oblique) is considered day to day, but is expected to be available Sunday, per Shanahan.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- Eric Studesville, Dolphins associate head coach/RBs coach, is interviewing for the Commanders OC job today.