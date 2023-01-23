Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 23

Published: Jan 23, 2023 at 02:55 PM
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

HEAD COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Brian Flores, Steelers' senior defensive assistant/LBs coach, is interviewing for the Cardinals HC position on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Sean Payton, Saints former head coach, will interview for the Cardinals HC position this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-7-0

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR ONTERVIEWS

  • Chad O'Shea, Browns WRs coach/pass game coordinator, will interview for the Ravens OC job today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
  • Justin Outten, Broncos offensive coordinator, will interview for the Ravens OC job, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, per a source.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 13-3-0

INJURIES

  • DT Jordan Phillips says he played with a torn rotator cuff during Sunday's loss to the Bengals and he will get surgery. Phillips added that he will be ready for training camp.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 12-4-0

INJURIES

  • OT Jonah Williams (knee) is improving every day and the team will see where it ends up, per head coach Zac Taylor.
  • RG Alex Cappa (ankle) is also improving every day and the team will see where it ends up, per Taylor.
  • DE Trey Hendrickson visited the X-ray room immediately after Sunday's game versus the Bills but came out of the game OK, per Taylor.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 14-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's win over the Jaguars, is working hard on his treatment and is doing OK, per head coach Andy Reid. When asked if the quarterback will play in the AFC Championship against the Bengals, Reid said, “he told you guys. He mentioned to you that he’s going to play. That’s his mindset. Then we’ll just take it day by day and see how he does.”
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 10-7-0

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS

  • Greg Olson, Rams senior offensive assistant, is interviewing for OC job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Luke Steckel, Titans TEs coach, is interviewing this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • Zac Robinson, Rams QB coach and passing game coordinator, is interviewing Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 9-7-1

SIGNINGS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 13-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB Christian McCaffrey (calf contusion) is considered day to day, but is expected to be available for Sunday's NFC Championship matchup versus the Eagles, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.
  • RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) is considered day to day, but is expected to be available Sunday, per Shanahan.
  • DL Charles Omenihu (oblique) is considered day to day, but is expected to be available Sunday, per Shanahan.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 8-8-1

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS

  • Eric Studesville, Dolphins associate head coach/RBs coach, is interviewing for the Commanders OC job today. 

