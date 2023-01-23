Ravens claim ex-Cowboy CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin 

As the Baltimore Ravens brace for another offseason attempting to lock up quarterback Lamar Jackson, they're adding a family member to the fold.
The Ravens have claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.
Mullen is Jackson's cousin and could also potentially provide some cornerback depth to the Ravens.
The transaction will not be official until Monday, Feb. 13 -- the first business day after the Super Bowl.
The No. 40 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Mullen was taken in the second round by the Raiders. He made 31 starts in 37 games played for the Silver and Black before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals amid the 2022 season. Mullen was eventually waived by the Cards and claimed by the Cowboys.
Mullen played in Week 18 for the Cowboys, tallying three tackles but didn't get any snaps in the playoffs.
Now, he's getting another shot in Baltimore, where his cousin has been the face of the franchise for the last four seasons and is headed for some pivotal talks. Giving a Jackson family member a spot on the roster might not be the worst thing for keeping things cordial during negotiations.