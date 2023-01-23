Ravens claim ex-Cowboy CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin 

The No. 40 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Mullen was taken in the second round by the Raiders. He made 31 starts in 37 games played for the Silver and Black before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals amid the 2022 season. Mullen was eventually waived by the Cards and claimed by the Cowboys.

Mullen played in Week 18 for the Cowboys, tallying three tackles but didn't get any snaps in the playoffs.