Around the NFL

Ravens claim ex-Cowboy CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin 

Published: Jan 23, 2023 at 05:39 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

As the Baltimore Ravens brace for another offseason attempting to lock up quarterback Lamar Jackson, they're adding a family member to the fold.

The Ravens have claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

Mullen is Jackson's cousin and could also potentially provide some cornerback depth to the Ravens.

The transaction will not be official until Monday, Feb. 13 -- the first business day after the Super Bowl.

Related Links

The No. 40 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Mullen was taken in the second round by the Raiders. He made 31 starts in 37 games played for the Silver and Black before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals amid the 2022 season. Mullen was eventually waived by the Cards and claimed by the Cowboys.

Mullen played in Week 18 for the Cowboys, tallying three tackles but didn't get any snaps in the playoffs.

Now, he's getting another shot in Baltimore, where his cousin has been the face of the franchise for the last four seasons and is headed for some pivotal talks. Giving a Jackson family member a spot on the roster might not be the worst thing for keeping things cordial during negotiations.

Related Content

news

Bills QB Josh Allen does not believe he'll need surgery on right elbow, just 'rest and recovery'

Bills QB Josh Allen on Monday said he doesn't believe an operation will be necessary on a right elbow injury he played through over the course of the 2022 season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen expects to re-sign Daniel Jones, hopes to retain Saquon Barkley

As the Giants enter the offseason, the team will be looking at all options, including re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones and trying to retain running back Saquon Barkley. "This is a special team to me ... we'd like to have all the guys back, I really would, but there's a business side to it," general manager Joe Schoen said Monday.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) doing OK, has mindset to play vs. Bengals

Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain he suffered in Saturday's Divisional Round win over the Jaguars, and that the QB's mindset heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game vs. the Bengals.

news

Bengals continue to prove doubters wrong: 'They keep talking us down, and we'll keep showing up'

The Bengals are done being counted out. Following Sunday's 27-10 shellacking of the second-seeded Bills in a snowy Western New York, Bengals players released pent-up frustration after being doubted all week -- and all season.

news

Dak Prescott shoulders blame for Cowboys' 'unacceptable' loss to 49ers: '100 percent on me'

After throwing two key interceptions in the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers on Sunday night, quarterback Dak Prescott shouldered the blame for the loss, saying that it was '100 percent on me.'

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard suffered broken leg, high ankle sprain in loss vs. 49ers

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffered a broken leg and a high ankle sprain in Dallas' Divisional Round loss, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declines to elaborate on bizarre final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys' final play in their loss to the 49ers featured O-linemen spread out wide and Ezekiel Elliott lined up at center. HC Mike McCarthy declined to get into the specifics of the strategy after the game.

news

49ers defeat Cowboys, advance to NFC Championship Game to face Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to reach the NFC Championship Game for a second straight season, where they will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Bills' Sean McDermott doesn't think Super Bowl window is closing after loss to Bengals: 'You learn from things like this'

Following Buffalo's Divisional Round loss to the Bengals, Bills head coach Sean McDermott doesn't believe the team's Super Bowl window is closing despite enduring its worse loss of the season.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen: Loss to Bengals makes season's accomplishments 'null and void'

The Bills' season ended in disappointing fashion on Sunday as Buffalo fell 27-10 to the Bengals. Josh Allen discussed the team's struggles on offense after the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE