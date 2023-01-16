Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 16

Published: Jan 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Kris Richard, the Saints defensive backs coach, has been requested for an interview for a possible defensive coordinator job with the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team is conducting head coaching interviews and defensive coordinator interviews concurrently, Rapoport added.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 12-4-0

INJURIES

  • LT Jonah Williams suffered what is believed to be a dislocated kneecap during Sunday night's win over the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Williams had an MRI Monday to determine the damage, Rapoport added.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Sean Desai interviewed for the team's defensive coordinator position on Monday.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 12-5-0

INJURIES


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Mike Kafka, the current Giants offensive coordinator, has been requested for an interview for the Colts head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
  • Wink Martindale, the current Giants defensive coordinator, has been requested for an interview for the Colts head coaching job, per Pelissero.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Jets plan to speak to Darrell Bevell, the Dolphins' pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, for their vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 8-9-0

INJURIES

Related Content

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (knee) activated off injured reserve, expected to play vs. Cowboys

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) is set to make his season debut in the wild-card round against the Cowboys after being activated off injured reserve.

news

Bengals 'fighting' through offensive line injuries heading into Divisional Round matchup vs. Bills

Following an injury to LT Jonah Williams in Sunday's wild-card win over the Ravens, the Bengals head into the Divisional Round with numerous injuries to the offensive line.

news

NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

news

From waiver claim to playoff standout: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins earns breakout game in wild-card win

Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins picked a heck of a moment for his NFL breakout performance. The third-year wideout made massive plays in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card victory over Minnesota, leading Big Blue with eight catches for 105 yards and a TD.

news

Justin Herbert, Chargers players support Brandon Staley despite epic playoff collapse

In the aftermath of Saturday's epic collapse from a 27-0 lead in Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers players defended coach Brandon Staley, whose future came under fire following the 31-30 loss to the Jaguars.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on Tyler Huntley fumble: 'He should've never been in that situation'

Baltimore RB J.K. Dobbins was emphatic that he should've had the ball in his hands when Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley's ill-fated sneak ended up in the grasp of Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard and was returned for the game-winning score in the Bengals' 24-17 Divisional Round triumph.

news

Bengals' Sam Hubbard on game-winning fumble return: 'You can't replicate a feeling like that in life'

With the Baltimore Ravens at the 1-yard line with a chance to take the lead a few minutes into the fourth quarter, the Bengals defense changed the course of the AFC wild-card game when it forced a fumble and defensive end Sam Hubbard took it all the way back.

news

NFL Divisional Round schedule announced

The NFL announced on Sunday night the upcoming schedule for the Divisional Round.

news

Bengals defeat Ravens, advance to AFC Divisional Round to face Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the second consecutive year.

news

Giants HC Brian Daboll 'proud' of Daniel Jones for record-setting performance in win vs. Vikings

Eleven years after their last playoff win, the Giants found a way to outlast the Vikings behind quarterback Daniel Jones, who completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns with 78 more yards on the ground.

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell, QB Kirk Cousins explain fourth-and-8 throw short of sticks

With the game on the line, Kirk Cousins' completion to T.J. Hockenson was well short of the sticks in the Vikings' loss to the Giants, leaving plenty to wonder just what happened on the play.

