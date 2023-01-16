NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Kris Richard, the Saints defensive backs coach, has been requested for an interview for a possible defensive coordinator job with the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team is conducting head coaching interviews and defensive coordinator interviews concurrently, Rapoport added.
INJURIES
- LT Jonah Williams suffered what is believed to be a dislocated kneecap during Sunday night's win over the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Williams had an MRI Monday to determine the damage, Rapoport added.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Sean Desai interviewed for the team's defensive coordinator position on Monday.
INJURIES
- DT Johnathan Hankins activated off injured reserve.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Mike Kafka, the current Giants offensive coordinator, has been requested for an interview for the Colts head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- Wink Martindale, the current Giants defensive coordinator, has been requested for an interview for the Colts head coaching job, per Pelissero.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Jets plan to speak to Darrell Bevell, the Dolphins' pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, for their vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- C Ryan Jensen (knee) is expected to play tonight versus the Cowboys after being activated off injured reserve.