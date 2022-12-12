Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 12

Published: Dec 12, 2022 at 09:26 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
2022 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • WR D.J. Moore will undergo tests on his ankle injury suffered in Sunday's win over Seattle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 9-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR Tyler Boyd (dislocated finger) could miss a week or two, but should not have an extended absence, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 10-3-0

INJURIES

  • OT Tyron Smith (hamstring) is progressing well enough that playing Week 15 against Jacksonville is very possible, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smith has yet to play a game this season due to suffering an avulsion fracture to his knee in August.
  • OT Terence Steele suffered a knee injury against Houston on Sunday that is feared to be serious, Rapoport reported, per a source. Steele will undergo an MRI today.
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 12-1-0

INJURIES

  • S Reed Blankenship (knee) has a low-grade sprain, making it a short-term injury, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Garafolo adds that time recovery timeline is to be determined but Blankenship won't go on injured reserve.

