NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 12

- WR D.J. Moore will undergo tests on his ankle injury suffered in Sunday's win over Seattle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- WR Tyler Boyd (dislocated finger) could miss a week or two, but should not have an extended absence, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.
- OT Tyron Smith (hamstring) is progressing well enough that playing Week 15 against Jacksonville is very possible, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smith has yet to play a game this season due to suffering an avulsion fracture to his knee in August.
- OT Terence Steele suffered a knee injury against Houston on Sunday that is feared to be serious, Rapoport reported, per a source. Steele will undergo an MRI today.
- S Reed Blankenship (knee) has a low-grade sprain, making it a short-term injury, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Garafolo adds that time recovery timeline is to be determined but Blankenship won't go on injured reserve.