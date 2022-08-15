NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 15

Joe Schobert is headed west for another opportunity to continue his NFL career.

The linebacker has signed with the Denver Broncos, the team announced Monday.

Schobert's signing follows an unfortunate elbow injury to rising youngster Jonas Griffith, who entered Denver's first preseason game as the Broncos' penciled-in starter alongside Josey Jewell. An undrafted free agent out of Indiana State, Griffith initially made his way to Denver in 2021 as a special teams contributor who impressed the Broncos enough to earn a second year and the opportunity to compete for a starting job.

Instead, the Broncos will look toward a group of replacements that will now include Schobert, a six-year veteran who tied for the league lead in tackles in 2017 while with the Browns before moving to Jacksonville in 2020 and Pittsburgh in 2021.