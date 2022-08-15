NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 15

Joe Schobert is headed west for another opportunity to continue his NFL career.
The linebacker has signed with the Denver Broncos, the team announced Monday.
Schobert's signing follows an unfortunate elbow injury to rising youngster Jonas Griffith, who entered Denver's first preseason game as the Broncos' penciled-in starter alongside Josey Jewell. An undrafted free agent out of Indiana State, Griffith initially made his way to Denver in 2021 as a special teams contributor who impressed the Broncos enough to earn a second year and the opportunity to compete for a starting job.
Instead, the Broncos will look toward a group of replacements that will now include Schobert, a six-year veteran who tied for the league lead in tackles in 2017 while with the Browns before moving to Jacksonville in 2020 and Pittsburgh in 2021.
On the bright side, some good news came from Denver on Monday. Prized offseason acquisition Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner have been activated off the physically unable to perform list. Gregory is expected to be ready for the 2022 season, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday.
INJURIES
- CB Marcus Peters (knee) has returned to practice after being activated off the physically unable to perform list. Peters missed all of last season after sustaining a torn ACL in Sept. 2021.
- C Ben Brown (triceps) placed on injured reserve.
- CB Denzel Ward (foot) was activated from the physically unable to perform list.
- Activated WR Mike Strachan (knee) from the physically unable to perform list.
- QB Zach Wilson will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Diagnosed with a bone bruise and torn meniscus, Wilson's recovery timeline will be better determined following surgery.
- DT Quinnen Williams is dealing with an ankle injury, but head coach Robert Saleh doesn't think it's serious.
- DB Jimmie Ward is dealing with a hamstring injury, per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Ward's injury is serious enough that his status for the regular-season opener is in doubt.
- RB Kenjon Barner (ankle) was placed in injured reserve.
- OT Cornelius Lucas passed his physical and has been activated from the physically unable to perform list.
ROSTER MOVES
- Waived WR Derrick Dillon.
- Waived DL Carson Taylor.
- Waived/injured OL Ben Braden.
- TE Nolan Givan waived.
- C Ryan McCollum waived.
- TE Garrett Griffin released.
- Waived QB Jake Luton.
- Waived RB Matt Colburn.
- Waived WR Ryan McDaniel.
- Waived LB Wyatt Ray.
- Waived/injured K Elliot Fry.
- Officially signed OT Duane Brown. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero previously reported the signing on Aug. 11 following the season-ending knee injury of Mekhi Becton. Brown's two-year deal with the Jets is worth up to $22 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- Released WR Keshunn Abram.
- Signed NT Danny Shelton.
- Waived WR Omar Bayless.
- Waived WR Gary Jennings.
- Waived OT Evin Ksiezarczyk.
- Waived CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.
- Released CB Darqueze Dennard.
- Waived FB Josh Hokit.
- Waived WR KeeSean Johnson.
- Waived DL Tomasi Laulile.
- RB Patrick Laird signed.
