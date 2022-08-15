NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 15

Around the NFL

Joe Schobert is headed west for another opportunity to continue his NFL career.

The linebacker has signed with the Denver Broncos, the team announced Monday.

Schobert's signing follows an unfortunate elbow injury to rising youngster Jonas Griffith, who entered Denver's first preseason game as the Broncos' penciled-in starter alongside Josey Jewell. An undrafted free agent out of Indiana State, Griffith initially made his way to Denver in 2021 as a special teams contributor who impressed the Broncos enough to earn a second year and the opportunity to compete for a starting job.

Instead, the Broncos will look toward a group of replacements that will now include Schobert, a six-year veteran who tied for the league lead in tackles in 2017 while with the Browns before moving to Jacksonville in 2020 and Pittsburgh in 2021.

On the bright side, some good news came from Denver on Monday. Prized offseason acquisition Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner have been activated off the physically unable to perform list. Gregory is expected to be ready for the 2022 season, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday.

INJURIES

Baltimore Ravens
  • CB Marcus Peters (knee) has returned to practice after being activated off the physically unable to perform list. Peters missed all of last season after sustaining a torn ACL in Sept. 2021.
Cincinnati Bengals
  • C Ben Brown (triceps) placed on injured reserve.
Cleveland Browns
  • CB Denzel Ward (foot) was activated from the physically unable to perform list.
Indianapolis Colts
  • Activated WR Mike Strachan (knee) from the physically unable to perform list.
New York Jets
  • QB Zach Wilson will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Diagnosed with a bone bruise and torn meniscus, Wilson's recovery timeline will be better determined following surgery.
  • DT Quinnen Williams is dealing with an ankle injury, but head coach Robert Saleh doesn't think it's serious.
San Francisco 49ers
  • DB Jimmie Ward is dealing with a hamstring injury, per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Ward's injury is serious enough that his status for the regular-season opener is in doubt.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Washington Commanders
  • OT Cornelius Lucas passed his physical and has been activated from the physically unable to perform list.

ROSTER MOVES

Cleveland Browns
Chicago Bears
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Jets
  • Officially signed OT Duane Brown. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero previously reported the signing on Aug. 11 following the season-ending knee injury of Mekhi Becton. Brown's two-year deal with the Jets is worth up to $22 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  • Released WR Keshunn Abram.
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
