Around the NFL

Ravens CB Marcus Peters (ACL) activated off PUP list

Published: Aug 15, 2022 at 02:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is back on the field.

The veteran corner passed his physical and is off the PUP list, the team announced Monday.

Peters suffered a torn ACL in practice on Sept. 9, four days before the opener, and missed the entire 2021 season. The Ravens are expected to ease him back into practice as he gets up to speed.

The ballhawk's return will be a big boon for the Baltimore secondary. In six years, Peters has netted 31 interceptions -- most in the NFL since 2015 -- with six going for touchdowns, and he has generated 86 passes defensed (fourth-most since 2015). In 24 games in Baltimore, Peters earned 7 INTs, 19 passes defensed, and scored twice.

The Ravens also announced second-year safety Ar'Darius Washington also passed his physical and returned to practice Monday.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 15

The Broncos are signing veteran LB Joe Schobert to help fill the void created by an injury to Jonas Griffith, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Monday.

news

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season

Prior to the 2021 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league. Around The NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was 'great' in and out of the pocket in preseason opener

Jalen Hurts had an excellent start to the preseason on Friday night. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised Hurts' play when talking to reporters over the weekend.

news

Texans' Lovie Smith: Rookie RB Dameon Pierce 'definitely caught my eye'

Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce was the standout from Week 1 of the preseason, and he could be on track to push Marlon Mack for starting reps after catching head coach Lovie Smith's eye.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh has 'all the faith in the world' in Joe Flacco if vet needs to start season

As the New York Jets await word on how long Zach Wilson will be out following his scheduled knee surgery, coach Robert Saleh is comfortable with veteran Joe Flacco taking the starting reins.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders to wrap up Week 1 of the preseason.

news

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: Competing QBs Geno Smith, Drew Lock both had good outings in preseason opener

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was pleased with how competing QBs Geno Smith and Drew Lock performed in Seattle's preseason game.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field for first time since appendectomy

Two and a half weeks following his appendectomy, Bengals QB Joe Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 14

Giants LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) returned to the practice field on Sunday for the first time since camp opened after passing his physical and being activated from the non-football injury list.

news

Vikings' Kirk Cousins, Raiders' Derek Carr revealed as members of 'Top 100 Players of 2022'

QBs Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr have been revealed as members of the 'Top 100 Players of 2022', coming in at Nos. 99 and 65, respectively. The announcement came during halftime of the Vikings-Raiders preseason game on NFL Network.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett showed 'a lot of good things to build on' in preseason debut

As the dust settles on the Steelers' first leg of their quarterback competition, a 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh can feel encouraged by the performance of all three options -- but Kenny Pickett is the one that had the crowd's attention.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW