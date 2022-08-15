Ravens CB Marcus Peters (ACL) activated off PUP list

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is back on the field.

The veteran corner passed his physical and is off the PUP list, the team announced Monday.

Peters suffered a torn ACL in practice on Sept. 9, four days before the opener, and missed the entire 2021 season. The Ravens are expected to ease him back into practice as he gets up to speed.

The ballhawk's return will be a big boon for the Baltimore secondary. In six years, Peters has netted 31 interceptions -- most in the NFL since 2015 -- with six going for touchdowns, and he has generated 86 passes defensed (fourth-most since 2015). In 24 games in Baltimore, Peters earned 7 INTs, 19 passes defensed, and scored twice.